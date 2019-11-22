The Basics Of Hair Care Routine: Here's The Complete Guide For You
Flawless hair is a dream of every girl. But there are many factors which can affect hair health. Almost everyone is dealing with some or the other kind of hair problem. Due to increased pollution and poor dietary habits, hair quality has decreased. Hair fall, split ends, frizzy hair, dull and thin hair are some common hair problems and the list is endless. Many are not aware of the appropriate hair care routine. There are many questions that one may have like when to wash your hair or when to apply conditioner and many more. If you are also looking for the right hair care routine, then here's a basic guide for you. This routine will help you maintain healthy hair.
Hair care routine: The basics of hair care you must know
1. Understand your hair
You should first understand your hair type. This will help you choose the right hair products. If you are dealing with any kind of hair problems then you can choose the hair care products according to your requirement. Check with your hair type before choosing your hair products. There can be a variety of options available for curly hair, straight hair, frizzy hair, hair fall control and many more.
2. Wash your hair at the right time
There is a big confusion about when to wash your hair. You should wash your hair whenever necessary. Washing your hair daily or too frequently can increase dryness and lead to damaged hair. Wash your hair when you feel it is extremely important for you to wash your hair. For normal hair type washing your hair thrice or twice a week is enough. If you have oily hair then you may need to wash your hair every other day. Whereas dry hair requires fewer washes. Avoid washing your hair every day. Also, make sure that you choose the right shampoo according to your hair type.
Conditioner is also an important step. It provides the right nourishment to your hair and helps you maintain healthy, shiny and smooth hair.
3. What is the right method to comb?
You might have heard that you should comb your hair when it is wet. Combing wet hair can help you get rid of frizz and also help you untangle your hair easily. But when you comb your hair wet your hair is more prone to breakage as the hair follicles are weak that time and your hair is more likely to fall.
4. Oiling
Do you oil your hair regularly? Oiling is extremely necessary for your hair. It provides the strength to your hair and provides the right nourishment to your hair. Oiling can also help you deal with hair fall and other hair problems.
5. How to dry your hair properly?
If you use a hair dryer then you are harming your hair. Too much use of hair dryer can damage your hair due to the heat exposure. Allow your hair to dry naturally. Also, try to avoid using heat-based products and too much styling.
