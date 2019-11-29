Ghee For Hair: Pamper Your Hair With Desi Ghee; Fight Hair Fall And Other Hair Problems With Amazing Benefits It Offers
Hair Fall and ghee: Desi ghee adds flavour to your food. But do you know it is loaded with many properties good for hair and skin? Ghee can be used to fight different hair problems. Read here to know the benefits of ghee for hair and how to use it.
Ghee for hair: You can fight different hair problems with desi ghee
Are you aware of the recent hair trend? Everyone is trying desi ghee for hair massage. Massages are good for your hair and scalp both. It stimulates the health of hair follicles. Healthy hair follicles provide a favourable environment for the hair to grow. It provides more strength to your hair and also prevents hair fall. It improves blood circulation of the scalp and prevents hair. There are many hair oils available which can be used for better hair health. Similarly, ghee is a recent thing that everyone is trying for healthy hair and scalp. Desi ghee is loaded with health benefits. Adding it to your diet will also offer you multiple health benefits. If you are also struggling with hair problems and want a healthy solution then try desi ghee.
Desi ghee for hair: Benefits of ghee for hair
Dr. Shireen Furtado explains, "Ghee can be used as a pre-poo to the length of the hair to moisturise the hair. Especially in people having curly hair, using one tablespoon ghee mixed in one tablespoon of cold-pressed coconut oil to the length of the hair as a hair mask, on clean hair- helps to retain the moisture in the hair and reduces frizz. A sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner help to remove the hair mask. If done once a week- can maintain the vitality of hair."
1. Provides hydration to the hair
Moisture is extremely for healthy hair. Dry and dull hair is more prone to damage. Properties of ghee are good for hair and promote healthy follicles. Massaging ghee will support scalp health and give the right moisturisation to your hair.
2. Improves texture of the hair
Applying ghee to your hair will improve your hair quality and texture. It will help you fight the damage and give shine to your hair. You will also experience smooth hair. You can massage melted ghee on your scalp and later apply it to your hair properly.
3. Supports hair growth
Ghee is loaded with essential properties beneficial for hair. Massaging ghee will promote blood circulation in the scalp and promote hair growth. Healthy scalp and hair follicles will promote hair growth and help you fight hair fall as well. Ghee is also loaded with Vitamin A and E which also promote hair growth.
4. Controls frizz
Frizzy hair is another common hair problem which you can fight with ghee. As ghee improves the texture of your hair it helps in fighting frizz. You can simply apply melted ghee to your hair to fight frizz.
5. Treats dandruff
During the winter season dandruff is also a common issue but ghee can help you that as well.
