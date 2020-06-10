ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Hair Care: Spinach For Hair Growth; Here's How It Works

Hair Care: Spinach For Hair Growth; Here's How It Works

Hair care: A healthy diet can help you beat hair problems. Nutrients play a role in maintaining overall hair health. Spinach can provide you essential nutrients that can help in hair growth. Read here to know how to consume spinach.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jun 10, 2020 06:35 IST
2-Min Read
Hair Care: Spinach For Hair Growth; Here

Hair care: Spinach is loaded with iron that can promote hair growth

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Spinach is loaded with essential vitamins
  2. A boiled cup of spinach can help n weight loss
  3. Boost your hair health with spinach

Spinach is a super healthy green leafy vegetable. It is advised to make leafy greens an essential part of your diet. These are loaded with essential nutrients that your body needs. Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens. Spinach contains fewer calories and more fibre. It can help in weight loss too. It is power-packed with iron, magnesium, potassium, folate, protein and essential vitamins. Spinach is also good for your hair. If you are struggling with hair problems, you need to consume a healthy diet. Proper intake of nutrients ensures better hair health. Here's the relation between spinach and hair health.


RELATED STORIES
related

Hair Care: Prepare This Aloe Vera Mask To Fight Multiple Hair Problems Effectively

Hair care tips: Both men and women can face hair problems. You can try simple home remedies to beat several hair problems. Here's another simple remedy you can try with aloe vera. Read here to know simple method to prepare aloe vera hair mask.

related

Coconut Benefits: From Well-Nourished Hair To Acne Prevention, The Many Ways Coconut Can Help You

Coconut benefits: While coconut oil can provide miraculour benefits for your hair, coconut water can help in preventing acne and also give you a glowing skin. Read here to know more benefits of including coconut in your diet.

Hair care tips: Spinach to control hair problems

The presence of iron in spinach plays a role in boosting hair health. Iron helps in maintaining good health of red blood cells. This can boost scalp health resulting in better hair growth. Iron deficiency can also contribute to hair fall. Magnesium, zinc and folate in spinach also play a role. Spinach also contains a good amount of vitamin A which promotes hair growth.

Also read: Try These Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dull, Dry And Lifeless Hair

rendg3c8

Fibre in spinach can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

How to consume spinach?

Spinach can be added to your diet in different ways. Here are some interesting ideas you must know.

1. Spinach smoothie is a tasty delight loaded with the goodness of this leafy green. You can add different fruits like papaya and banana to this smoothie. These fruits also support hair growth.

a2q8k4qo

Enjoy spinach smoothie for breakfast and enjoy the amazing health benefits it offers
Photo Credit: iStock

2. A cup of boiled spinach can be a perfect snack. It will also promote weight loss. Enjoy a cup of spinach as an evening snack. Beat hunger pangs and receive plenty of nutrients with this snack.

3. Spinach can be added to a variety of recipes. It can be a part of your salads, pasta or curry.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Best Foods For Hair Growth: Here's A List Of Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
What Is Dehydration? Know How To Deal With It
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By NICOTEX sponsored
 

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Try These Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dull, Dry And Lifeless Hair
Hair Care Tips: Try These Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dull, Dry And Lifeless Hair

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases