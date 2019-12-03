Got Split Ends? Try These Effective Home Remedies For Amazing Results
Hair care tips: Split ends can affect the appearance of your hair. It is sign of damaged hair. You can fight split ends with some simply home remedies. Here are some effective home remedies which you can try.
Hair Care: Split ends can be a result of extreme dryness
HIGHLIGHTS
- Split ends is a common hair issue faced by many
- You can use home remedies to fight split ends
- Apply oils regularly to your hair to fight split ends
Split ends are a common problem that can reoccur with time. It is also known as trichoptilosis or schizotrichia in medical terms. It is a sign of damaged hair. Split ends can affect the appearance of your hair. Many factors can contribute to split ends like hair damage, environmental factors, poor hair health, dry hair and many more. Many are searching for the right solution to fight split ends. Regular trimming is one of the best solutions to split ends. But it is not a permanent solution your hair may get damaged again and split ends may ruin the appearance of your hair again. There are some powerful home remedies which can help in fighting split ends. Read on to some home remedies which might help.
Hair care tips: Home remedies for split ends
1. Honey hair mask
Honey is loaded with health benefits. It is also beneficial for hair health. It can provide the nourishment to your hair and work as a great moisturiser. You can prepare a honey hair mask to fight split ends. Take 3-4 tablespoons of organic honey and one tablespoon of coconut milk. Add three tablespoons of milk to this mixture. Mix them well to prepare a hair mask. Apply it on your hair and keep it for some time. Later wash your hair as usual. Apply this mask twice a week and you will get smooth and hydrated hair.
2.. Coconut oil
Coconut oil is loaded with properties beneficial for hair. It can protect your hair from damage and also help you prevent hair fall. Coconut oil is also a natural way to fight split ends. You can apply coconut oil to your hair and leave it overnight. Apply the oil properly to the ends of your hair. Coconut oil will also help you prevent hair fall and other hair problems. Oiling is beneficial for your hair. Coconut oil can offer you multiple benefits at once.
Also read: Hair Growth Oils: Prepare These Natural Hair Oils To Fight Hair Fall And Other Hair Problems
3. Egg
The benefits of an egg for hair health are quite popular. Eggs are loaded with essential nutrients that can benefit your hair in various ways. Eggs can help you achieve smooth, shiny and long hair. You can also fight split ends with egg. You can mix egg white with coconut oil and apply this mask on your hair from roots to ends. Keep it for some time and later wash your hair with shampoo.
Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method
These remedies can help you in controlling split ends. But split ends are reoccurring. You need to take good care of your hair to fight split ends permanently and use these home remedies.
Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.