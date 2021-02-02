Hair Care: Boost Hair Growth With Sweet Potato, Almonds And Chickpeas
Hair care: Right nutrition plays a significant role in promoting hair growth. Here are top three winter foods you can add to your diet that can help in hair regrowth.
Hair care: Massage oil to your regularly to boost hair growth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Follow a healthy hair care routine to prevent hair fall
- Add nuts to your diet to boost hair growth
- Avoid washing your hair with extremely hot water
Hair fall is a common concern these days. It affects both men and women. There are several factors that can lead to hair fall and other hair-related problems. A healthy diet provides the required nourishment to your hair. Other than fruits and vegetables, there is a wide variety of nutrient-dense foods you should be consuming for healthy hair growth. These promote hair growth and promote scalp health. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share the top three foods that can help in hair regrowth. So what are you waiting for? Add these three foods to your diet and boost hair growth.
Hair care: Top foods for hair growth
1. Sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are commonly available during the winter season. These are high in fibre and promote healthy digestion. Sweet potato contains a good amount of vitamin A. If you have 100 grams 4-5 times a day it is beneficial to your hair as vitamin A plays really important in hair re-growth.
2. Almonds
Almonds are power-packed source of vitamin E. This vitamin boosts hair health. You can consume about 15-20 soaked and peeled almonds in the morning. Almonds are also rich in antioxidants and are known to boost heart health. This nut is also beneficial for those suffering from high blood pressure.
3. Chickpeas
Protein and zinc, both work wonders for your hair. Chickpeas can provide you with both. You can add chickpeas to your diet in various ways. Add these to a salad or prepare a curry. Those following a vegan diet should not miss adding chickpeas to their diet.
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
