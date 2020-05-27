ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Hair Care: 7 Ways To Prevent Hair Damage After Hair Colour

Hair Care: 7 Ways To Prevent Hair Damage After Hair Colour

Hair care tips: Got your hair coloured before the lockdown? You probably wouldn't have got any hair spas or hair treatments after that! Here are some tips to take care of coloured hair and prevent the damage caused by hair colouring.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 27, 2020 02:25 IST
3-Min Read
Hair Care: 7 Ways To Prevent Hair Damage After Hair Colour

Hair care after hair colour: Avoid washing your hair too often after getting your hair coloured

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Trim hair regular after hair colour
  2. Wash your hair less often and use cool water for washing
  3. Invest in good colour-protecting products

Colouring hair can indeed by an exciting change. It can do a lot in terms of improving your personality and giving you a completely new appearance. However, hair colouring comes with its own set of side effects and hair damage. No matter how natural hair colour companies claim their products to be, their products contain harmful chemicals that have the potential to cause unprecedented damage to hair. This is the reason why it is recommended to take extra care of your hair after getting them coloured.


RELATED STORIES
related

Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively

Hair care: You can fight hair fall with simple ayurvedic remedies. These are some natural remedies which can give you effective results. Here are some powerful herbs which you can use to fight hair fall.

related

Hair Care Tips: Follow These Simple Steps To Fight Hair Fall At Home

When at home you can follow the right steps to pamper your hair and fight hair. All you need are some ingredients present in your kitchen. Read on to know few simple steps.

Tips to take care of hair damage caused by hair colour

1. Keep hair well-nourished

To prevent damage after hair colour, the best thing to do is keep your hair well-nourished. Take you oiling game a notch higher at least two months before you plan on getting your hair coloured. Avoid heat treatments and get your hair trimmed regularly.

Also read: Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively

2. Ensure you get good quality hair colour and the appropriate developer

To avoid excess hair damage, it is important that you get hair coloured with good quality hair colour and hair dye. If you are applying bleach, make sure you get the right developer. If you have slightly light brown hair, that you need a light developer and so on.

3. Wash your hair less often

Once you have got your hair coloured, make sure you wait for at least 2-3 days before washing them again. The colour needs time to set in. Oil your hair before getting the next hair wash.

nvt1jsbo

Wash your hair less often after getting your hair coloured
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Hair Care Tips: Follow These Simple Steps To Fight Hair Fall At Home

4. Trim hair regularly

One effective way of making your hair look healthy is by getting them trimmed regularly. Damage after hair colouring is inevitable. Regular trimming prevents or reduces the severity of this damage.

5. Invest in good colour-protecting products

These products help in forming a protective layer over the hair shaft. Buy sulphate-free shampoos for cooler shades. These shampoos do not strip away natural oils of hair.

Also read: Hair Care Tips: Do's And Don'ts Of Oiling Your Hair You Need To Know

6. Wash hair less frequently and wash only with cool water

To enable the colour to stay for longer on your hair, wash your hair less often. Also, always wash hair with cool water to prevent loss of moisture and frizzy hair. Washing hair with warm water makes your hair more prone to hair damage and hair loss.

7. Avoid heat treatments

Styling with straighteners and curlers can cause considerable damage to hair. It is thus important that you cut down on heat styling tools once you have coloured your hair. Also avoid the use of hair dryers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively
Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com