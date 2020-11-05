Guava Health Benefits: Control Blood Pressure, Boost Immunity And Much More With This Winter Fruit
Guava contains properties beneficial for your overall health in several ways. This winter, enjoy this fruit and enjoy the many benefits. Read here to know some of these.
Guava is loaded with several nutrients beneficial for your health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Guava is loaded with vitamin C which can help boost immunity
- Eating guava can help you lose weight as it is loaded with fibre
- Guava leaves are also loaded with several medicinal properties
Winter season is almost here. With the temperature falling, it is important to maintain a healthy diet. Eating healthy according to the season can help you stay fit. Every season offers different fruits and vegetables. Eating seasonal fruits can offer your essential nutrients and help you stay fit. Guava is one of the fruits that are commonly available during the winter season. This fruit is loaded with several health benefits. Guava is also beneficial in several chronic health conditions. Not just the fruit, guava leaves are also loaded with certain health benefits. Here are some reasons why you should not miss the goodness of guava this winter season.
Guava health benefits you need to know
1. Can help manage diabetes
Both guava and guava leaves can help you manage blood sugar levels. According to studies, guava leaves can help reduce blood sugar levels. This fruit is loaded with fibre which helps in diabetes management. If you are a diabetic, you can consult your doctor to understand how much guava is safe to consume.
2. May lower blood pressure
High blood pressure can put you at a higher risk of heart disease. The presence of potassium and fibre in guava reduces blood pressure numbers. Choose a healthy diet and lifestyle to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.
3. Aids in weight loss and digestion
Guavas are loaded with fibre. High fibre content promotes digestion and bowel movements. It can help reduce constipation. Foods high in fibre keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories contributing to weight loss.
4. Boosts immunity
Vitamin C plays a significant role in boosting immunity. Guava contains a good amount of vitamin C which ensures healthy functioning of the immune system. This winter you can control the risk of various ailments with this wonder fruit.
5. Beneficial for skin
Guava contains antioxidants that can protect your skin against ageing. Vitamin C also plays a role in maintaining and boosting overall skin health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
