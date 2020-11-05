ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Guava Health Benefits: Control Blood Pressure, Boost Immunity And Much More With This Winter Fruit

Guava Health Benefits: Control Blood Pressure, Boost Immunity And Much More With This Winter Fruit

Guava contains properties beneficial for your overall health in several ways. This winter, enjoy this fruit and enjoy the many benefits. Read here to know some of these.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Nov 5, 2020 02:01 IST
2-Min Read
Guava Health Benefits: Control Blood Pressure, Boost Immunity And Much More With This Winter Fruit

Guava is loaded with several nutrients beneficial for your health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Guava is loaded with vitamin C which can help boost immunity
  2. Eating guava can help you lose weight as it is loaded with fibre
  3. Guava leaves are also loaded with several medicinal properties

Winter season is almost here. With the temperature falling, it is important to maintain a healthy diet. Eating healthy according to the season can help you stay fit. Every season offers different fruits and vegetables. Eating seasonal fruits can offer your essential nutrients and help you stay fit. Guava is one of the fruits that are commonly available during the winter season. This fruit is loaded with several health benefits. Guava is also beneficial in several chronic health conditions. Not just the fruit, guava leaves are also loaded with certain health benefits. Here are some reasons why you should not miss the goodness of guava this winter season.

Guava health benefits you need to know


RELATED STORIES
related

Diabetes Diet: Winter Fruits Every Diabetic Can Enjoy Without Worrying About Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes diet: The winter season is almost here and every diabetic needs to make suitable changes according to the changing weather. There are some winter fruits which can be consumed by diabetics. Read here to know these and also know is fruit juice healthy for diabetics.

related

Winter Is Coming! Are You Ready? Here's A Perfect Guide To Healthy Winters

During chilly months your body experiences changes in energy levels, metabolism and even food choices.As the temperature drops, the body needs extra calories to keep warm.

1. Can help manage diabetes

Newsbeep

Both guava and guava leaves can help you manage blood sugar levels. According to studies, guava leaves can help reduce blood sugar levels. This fruit is loaded with fibre which helps in diabetes management. If you are a diabetic, you can consult your doctor to understand how much guava is safe to consume.

29n70vag

Guava contains properties which can help control blood sugars, as per studies
Photo Credit: iStock

2. May lower blood pressure

High blood pressure can put you at a higher risk of heart disease. The presence of potassium and fibre in guava reduces blood pressure numbers. Choose a healthy diet and lifestyle to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

Also read: What Happens To Your Blood Pressure During Sleep? Expert Explains The Reasons Behind Fluctuations

3. Aids in weight loss and digestion

Guavas are loaded with fibre. High fibre content promotes digestion and bowel movements. It can help reduce constipation. Foods high in fibre keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories contributing to weight loss.

Also read: Stay Warm This Winter With Sesame Seeds (Til): Know All Health Benefits And Methods To Use

msan0q5

Foods high in fibre can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Boosts immunity

Vitamin C plays a significant role in boosting immunity. Guava contains a good amount of vitamin C which ensures healthy functioning of the immune system. This winter you can control the risk of various ailments with this wonder fruit.

Also read: Guava Health Benefits: Here's Why Health Experts Are Talking About Vitamin C-Rich Amrud

5. Beneficial for skin


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Guava contains antioxidants that can protect your skin against ageing. Vitamin C also plays a role in maintaining and boosting overall skin health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!
Surya Namaskar: A Complete Guide
Vitamin A: Benefits And Sources
Apple Cider Vinegar: Know The Health Benefits And Uses
Panic Attack Management: Tips To Follow
Vitamin C Benefits And Food Sources
Drink More Water! Here's How
Running For Weight Loss: A Beginner's Guide
Sprain: First Aid To Follow

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases