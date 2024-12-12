Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Know Which Fruits To Avoid In Winters?

Do You Know Which Fruits To Avoid In Winters?

Fruits to Avoid in Winters: Backed by scientific research, this guide will help you identify which fruits to avoid during winter and explain the reasons behind these recommendations.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Dec 12, 2024 05:50 IST
3-Min Read
Do You Know Which Fruits To Avoid In Winters?

Do You Know Which Fruits You Should Avoid in Winters?

Fruits to Avoid in Winter: Fruits are essential for good health, offering vital nutrients and antioxidants. However, not all fruits are suitable for every season. During winter, consuming certain fruits may negatively impact your health due to their cooling properties or increased susceptibility to spoilage in cold weather. Choosing the right fruits for the season is essential to maintaining energy, immunity, and overall well-being. Backed by scientific research, this guide will help you identify which fruits to avoid during winter and explain the reasons behind these recommendations.

For instance, fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, and papaya can lower body temperature, increasing susceptibility to colds. Bananas and grapes may contribute to mucus production, aggravating respiratory issues. Citrus fruits like oranges are beneficial in moderation but may irritate the throat when consumed excessively. Similarly, pineapples and guavas, though nutritious, can lead to throat discomfort. Being mindful of these effects helps you make better dietary choices, ensuring your body stays warm and resilient during winter.

Fruits to avoid in winter and their effects



RELATED STORIES
related

This Is Why Unhygienic Foods Are Bad For Your Health

Unhygienic food can cause a wide range of health problems, from minor digestive issues to severe infections and long-term diseases.

related

30 Day Fitness Challenge: Yoga Poses To Improve Bone Health

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) states that regular weight-bearing activities help slow bone loss, improve balance, and increase overall skeletal strength.

Avoiding cooling and mucus-inducing fruits like watermelon, bananas, and pineapple in winter can help prevent discomfort and seasonal illnesses.

1. Watermelon



Watermelon is a hydrating fruit that works best in summer due to its cooling effect. Consuming watermelon in winter can lower body temperature, which may lead to discomfort and aggravate cold or respiratory issues, as highlighted by nutrition experts.

2. Cantaloupe (Musk melon)

Similar to watermelon, cantaloupe has high water content and cooling properties, making it unsuitable for winter. It may disrupt digestion and contribute to chills when consumed in colder months.

3. Bananas

Bananas are a nutrient-rich fruit but have a tendency to increase mucus production. Health organisations recommend limiting banana intake in winter, especially for those prone to colds, coughs, or respiratory problems.

4. Citrus fruits in excess

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, but their acidic nature can irritate the throat if consumed excessively in winter. Moderation is key to preventing cold-related discomfort.

5. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, which can thin mucus and offer some health benefits. However, its cooling properties and acidic nature may irritate the throat, especially in colder weather.

6. Papaya

While papaya is nutritious, it's considered a “cooling” fruit in traditional medicine systems. Consuming it in winter might lower body temperature and aggravate cold-related symptoms.

7. Guava

Guava is a fibre-rich fruit but may cause sore throats in winter due to its slightly rough texture and cooling properties. Proper washing and moderation can reduce this risk.

8. Grapes

Grapes, especially when not fresh, can increase the risk of respiratory infections in winter. Their high sugar content can also contribute to mucus production. Opt for fresh, high-quality grapes if you choose to consume them.

While fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet, consuming seasonally appropriate options is crucial for optimal health. Instead, focus on winter-friendly fruits such as apples, pomegranates, and berries that provide warmth and essential nutrients. By making informed dietary choices, you can maintain good health and boost immunity throughout the colder months. Stay mindful and enjoy a healthy winter season!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

8 Ways Regular Exercise Helps Boost Your Physical And Mental Health

This Morning Drink Can Help Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Poor Sleep And Male Fertility: Expert Decodes The Link

This Is Why Unhygienic Foods Are Bad For Your Health

10 Health Benefits Of Probiotics To Your Kid's Diet

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases