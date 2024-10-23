Nutritionist Cites Reasons Why Diabetic Patients Should Consume Vitamin B6
Anjali Mukerjee reveals that diabetic patients who consume Vitamin B6 are likely to survive a heart attack
If you have Vitamin B6 deficiency, it can cause anaemia, confusion, & irritability
Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions. It is essential for brain development, supports nerve function and generates neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). It helps in regulating mood, sleep and stress responses. That's not all, Vitamin B6 also helps the body convert food into energy by assisting in the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates and proteins. If you have Vitamin B6 deficiency, it can cause anaemia, confusion, irritability and a weakened immune response. But do you know that people suffering from diabetes must include Vitamin B6 in their diet? It maintains blood glucose levels, manages insulin resistance and lowers the risk of complications.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared a detailed video on Instagram to guide why it is important for diabetic patients to consume Vitamin B6. Let's take a look:
In her caption, Anjali Mukerjee explains that as per evidence, “diabetics who consume Vitamin B6 are more likely to survive and live longer than those who don't.” She adds that diabetic patients are more prone to “survive a heart attack” if they consume Vitamin B6.
As per Anjali Mukerjee, Vitamin B6 plays a crucial role in protein digestion. “Without this important B Vitamin, we cannot digest protein,” she shares. She elaborates that without Vitamin B6 intake, “our bodies struggle to absorb the enzymes and amino acids from the proteins we consume”. She adds that “almost a hundred enzymes and all amino acids” rely heavily on Vitamin B6 for absorption.
The nutritionist informs that if a diabetic person is taking protein supplements and eating protein-rich foods like fish and chicken, consuming Vitamin B6 is a must, “especially the active form of Vitamin B6 which is pyridoxine 5-phosphate.”
Earlier, Anjali Mukerjee shared the names of some fruits that are safe for diabetic patients. She reveals that diabetics can enjoy apples, pomegranates, guavas, pears, cherries, plums, peaches, oranges and sweet lime.
Anjali Mukerjee warns, “Remember, you can have one of these fruits every day, not all of them.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
