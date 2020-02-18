Gout Diet: Nutritionist Tells Foods To Eat And Avoid To Reduce Gout Risk, Manage Uric Acid Levels Naturally
Gout diet: Medication, a good diet and a healthy lifestyle can help in reducing gout risk and manage uric acid levels naturally. You need to avoid foods high in purine in order to prevent high uric acid. Know everything from Nmami Agarwal right here.
Avoid refined carbs to prevent high uric acid and reduce gout risk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid organ meats to manage your uric acid levels
- Include Vitamin C-rich foods in your diet
- Practice portion control at all times
Uric acid is a natural waste product from digesting foods which contain purine. Sardines, dried beans and beer are some foods that contain high amount of purine. Purines are formed and broken down in your body. Uric acid is filtered through your kidneys and in urine. However, if you consume too much purine in your diet, then the body may not be able to get rid of this by-product fast enough. This may results in build-up of uric acid in blood. High uric acid levels is known as hyperuricemia. This condition can lead to gout, a condition which causes painful joints. It can also make your blood and urine too acidic.
Gout diet: how to manage uric acid levels naturally
In one of her recent IGTV's nutritionist Nmami Agarwal tells that purine is found in foods like liver, shellfish and alcohol. "Most uric acid is dissolved in blood. It travels to the kidneys and from there it passes out in the urine. When the body produces too much uric acid or does not eliminate much of it, it leads to a condition known as hyperuricemia," she explains.
This condition, Agarwal says, can be controlled with the help of medication, a good diet and a healthy lifestyle. You need to avoid foods high in purine to prevent high levels of uric acid in the blood.
Foods high in purine: You need to avoid these to manage uric acid levels
- Organ meats- Liver, kidney and brain
- Fish and all other seafood
Other foods you need to avoid
- Also, you need to avoid foods high in fructose sugar-sweetened beverages in order to reduce risk of gout.
- Refined carbs (breads, cookies and cakes) - they may not be high in fructose, but they do not possess any nutritional value.
Foods you can eat to manage uric acid levels
Agarwal mentions that you can eat the following foods for managing levels of uric acid in the body:
- All fruits and vegetables
- Nuts and seeds
- Whole grains
- Lentils and legumes
- Vitamin C-rich foods can prevent gout attack, the Delhi-based nutritionist informs. Oranges, lemons, kiwi, guava, broccoli, cauliflower and capsicum are examples of foods rich in Vitamin C.
All you need to take care of is the portion size and cook food properly and thoroughly, recommends Agarwal. Stay well hydrated. Drink sufficient water throughout the day. Regular exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Limit your alcohol intake. Prevention is definitely better than cure.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
