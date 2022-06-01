Global Running Day 2022: Know The Date, And Find Out Why Running Is Beneficial For The Health
The most visible outcome of running can be seen in our physical health, but running is a sort of exercise that also helps us remain mentally fit. On Global Running Day 2022, take steps towards a better, fitter life.
While runners stick to their routine and care for their physical health, a worldwide day dedicated to running helps. The Global Running Day is an event where people from all walks of life and age groups are encouraged to participate in running events. They are made aware of the innumerable health benefits of regular running and urged to get moving. Over the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic raged, many of us were confined to our homes. We lived sedentary lives without being able to move around much. Now that the pandemic has eased, it is time to get ourselves up to speed with the world.
Date
Global Running Day is celebrated on June 1 every year. This day plays a key role in reminding us of the positives that running can offer and the power of unification.
Benefits
The most visible outcome of running can be seen in our physical health, but running is a sort of exercise that also helps us remain mentally fit. Usually, we go for a run in the morning when the breeze is cool and nature appears closer than at any time of the day. Over the past two years, many people have turned to running as a way of releasing anxiety, gaining perspective, and coping with cabin fever.
Events
While it's not clear when this event began as a global celebration, local communities and schools have long organised similar sports on different days. However, if you plan to organise or participate in a running event this Global Running Day, make sure the routes you choose are safe and the timing does not lead to problems for others.
Keep in mind the following safety tips:
-- Stay in areas that are populated.
-- Preferably, run with others
-- Don't wear headphones or earbuds.
-- On roads, run against the flow of traffic so that you can spot an incoming vehicle.
