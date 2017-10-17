Here's Another Reason To Lose Weight - Obesity Triggers Irregular Heartbeat In Men
Gentlemen, by being overweight and obese, you are increasing the risk of developing irregular heartbeats. Here's how.
Obesity spikes risk of irregular heartbeat in men
- Obese men are more likely to develop irregular heartbeat at or after 50
- This is due to a high BMI (Body Mass Index) in as many as 31% men
- . All these factors together increased the risk of stroke by five times
Studies show that obese men are more likely to develop irregular heartbeat at or after 50 years of age, almost a decade before women are likely to develop the same. Finding of this research showed that men who are diagnosed with atrial fibrillation which is a condition of the upper chambers of the heart where the heart quivers instead of beating to move blood effectively. This happens around 50 years of age in men and at or after 60 in women.
This rise is majorly attributed to a high BMI (Body Mass Index) in as many as 31% men as compared to only 18% women.
"We advise weight reduction for both men and women," a medical specialist at University Heart Center in Hamburg, Christina Magnussen said.
"As elevated body mass index seems to be more detrimental for men, weight control seems to be essential, particularly in overweight and obese men," Magnussen added.
Also, increased levels of C-reactive protein in blood were known to increase the risk in men. All these factors together increased the risk of stroke by five times and tripled the chances of a person to die due to a heart condition as explained by the researchers. This was published in the journal named Circulation.
"It's crucial to better understand modifiable risk factors of atrial fibrillation," Magnussen said.
"If prevention strategies succeed in targeting these risk factors, we expect a noticeable decline in new-onset atrial fibrillation," he noted.
The research team reviewed the records of 79793 people aged from 24 to 97 who they followed for 28.2 years. By the age of 90, the condition was developed by 24% men and women.