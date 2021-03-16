From Strong Immunity To A Healthy Heart, The Many Benefits Of Vitamin C Will Leave You Surprised
Vitamin C can help you boost immunity. Here are some more notable health benefits of vitamin C you need to know.
Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are good sources of vitamin C
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient, consumption of which offers multiple positive benefits to the human body. It should be a part of one's everyday diet. Citrus fruits such as orange and lemon and varieties of berries are high in Vitamin C. It can also be obtained from veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale and tomatoes. People who are already inoculated should also consume Vitamin-C as it only bolsters the body's strength and endurance. Below are a few ways in which consumption of Vitamin-C will be beneficial for overall well-being.
Health benefit of vitamin C
1. Immunity and resistance
For ages now, Vitamin-C has been known for its properties to enhance one's resistance and fight off various diseases. It is also plays an integral role in body metabolism by working on cellular levels. Vitamin C improves the cytokine production by white blood cells. Cytokines are communication proteins that are released from certain white blood cells. They transmit information to other cells, thus promoting the immune system's response. Vitamin C is important for the function of leukocytes, a type of white blood cells that help fight infections.
2. Benefits for skin
As a natural collagen booster, vitamin C protects the skin from damage caused by UV exposure and helps in healing process. It also limits melanin production whilst helping with brown spots, uneven skin tone and dullness. It is also a proven tool to fight skin ageing. Vitamin C also aids in healthy growth of hair and nails.
3. Cardiac health and muscle health
As far as cardiac health is concerned, vitamin C has been linked to improvements in lipid profiles (series of blood tests), arterial stiffness and endothelial function (in the heart). Studies have shown that consumption of vitamin C can lower heart disease risk factors such high blood levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides to name a few.
Vitamin C is an anti-oxidant that protects muscle cells from damaging free radicals. It is also essential for bone density. It is also a collagen booster that strengthens joints and muscles thus aiding in developing body strength. It also helps the body absorb iron.
4. Mental well-being
Vitamin-C is a very well-known anti-oxidant. However, not a lot of awareness is created around role of vitamin-C for mental well-being. Vitamin C has the ability to alleviate body's normal response to stress. Recently, many studies have suggested that oxidative stress can be a cause of many neuro or psychological issues. The anti-oxidants in vitamin C play a therapeutic role and help in coping with anxiety, stress, fatigue and mood swings. In addition, vitamin C intake from has been shown to have a positive effect on thinking and memory as well.
(Dr. Manickam Mahalingam, Chairman & Managing Director, ABT Ltd)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
