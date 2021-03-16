ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  From Strong Immunity To A Healthy Heart, The Many Benefits Of Vitamin C Will Leave You Surprised

From Strong Immunity To A Healthy Heart, The Many Benefits Of Vitamin C Will Leave You Surprised

Vitamin C can help you boost immunity. Here are some more notable health benefits of vitamin C you need to know.
  By: Dr. Manickam Mahalingam  Updated: Mar 16, 2021 07:54 IST
3-Min Read
From Strong Immunity To A Healthy Heart, The Many Benefits Of Vitamin C Will Leave You Surprised

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are good sources of vitamin C

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin C can help you achieve healthy skin
  2. This vitamin can also help boost cardiovascular health
  3. Vitamin C can also help boost the functioning of your immune system

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient, consumption of which offers multiple positive benefits to the human body. It should be a part of one's everyday diet. Citrus fruits such as orange and lemon and varieties of berries are high in Vitamin C. It can also be obtained from veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale and tomatoes. People who are already inoculated should also consume Vitamin-C as it only bolsters the body's strength and endurance. Below are a few ways in which consumption of Vitamin-C will be beneficial for overall well-being.

Health benefit of vitamin C


RELATED STORIES
related

Cabbage Health Benefits: Boost Immunity, Control Blood And Much More With This Winter Vegetable

Cabbage health benefits: This winter vegetable is loaded with several essential nutrients. It is a good source of vitamin C which boosts immunity. Read here to know some amazing health benefits of cabbage.

related

Hair Health: Here's How Vitamin C Can Help Boost Hair Growth

Hair Care: A healthy diet helps promote hair health. You must add all essential vitamins to your diet. Vitamin C is one of the important vitamins you must add to your diet.

1. Immunity and resistance

For ages now, Vitamin-C has been known for its properties to enhance one's resistance and fight off various diseases. It is also plays an integral role in body metabolism by working on cellular levels. Vitamin C improves the cytokine production by white blood cells. Cytokines are communication proteins that are released from certain white blood cells. They transmit information to other cells, thus promoting the immune system's response. Vitamin C is important for the function of leukocytes, a type of white blood cells that help fight infections.

Newsbeep

Also read: Vitamin C Benefits: 4 Truths You Must Know

2. Benefits for skin

As a natural collagen booster, vitamin C protects the skin from damage caused by UV exposure and helps in healing process. It also limits melanin production whilst helping with brown spots, uneven skin tone and dullness. It is also a proven tool to fight skin ageing. Vitamin C also aids in healthy growth of hair and nails.

vnnneubg

Vitamin C can help you keep several skin issues at bay
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cardiac health and muscle health

As far as cardiac health is concerned, vitamin C has been linked to improvements in lipid profiles (series of blood tests), arterial stiffness and endothelial function (in the heart). Studies have shown that consumption of vitamin C can lower heart disease risk factors such high blood levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides to name a few.

Vitamin C is an anti-oxidant that protects muscle cells from damaging free radicals. It is also essential for bone density. It is also a collagen booster that strengthens joints and muscles thus aiding in developing body strength. It also helps the body absorb iron.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Try This DIY Vitamin C Skin Toner To Fight Skin Problems At Home

4. Mental well-being

Vitamin-C is a very well-known anti-oxidant. However, not a lot of awareness is created around role of vitamin-C for mental well-being. Vitamin C has the ability to alleviate body's normal response to stress. Recently, many studies have suggested that oxidative stress can be a cause of many neuro or psychological issues. The anti-oxidants in vitamin C play a therapeutic role and help in coping with anxiety, stress, fatigue and mood swings. In addition, vitamin C intake from has been shown to have a positive effect on thinking and memory as well.

(Dr. Manickam Mahalingam, Chairman & Managing Director, ABT Ltd)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Exercise During Pregnancy May Save Kids From Health Problems As Adults: Study

Heart Attack Survivors May Improve Quality Of Life By Mindfulness Meditation

Exhaustion Related To Higher Risk Of Heart Attack In Men

Traumatic Brain Injuries: Here’s How Sleeping Well Can Help

Progesterone Imbalance Causes Preterm Birth, Prolonged Labour

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases