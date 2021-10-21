From Stress Control To Better Sleep, Know All The Benefits Of Aromatherapy
While you are reeling under stress, anxiety or digital fatigue, here's how simple aromatherapy can help in more ways than one.
Aromatherapy can help you manage stress and promote mental well-being
The ongoing pandemic has unleashed a decent amount of stress, digital fatigue, and anxiety. This subsequent rise in these mental health conditions can seem like a handful and make going through day-to-day activities seem harder than they are. More and more people are battling these issues at various levels. Focusing more on self-care and self-love is what people of all age groups yearn for. Aromatherapy is a sensorial therapeutic way to heal and calm your senses that is natural, safe and simple. Aromatherapy is the science of using essential oils to improve health and promote healthy living.
The many benefits of Aromatherapy in improving the quality of daily life
1. Calms daily stress
Aromatherapy is useful in reducing the persistence of daily stressors like stress, anxiety, and even uplifting you from depression. The aromas tap the subconscious mind while awakening and relaxing your senses.
One study from the University of Montana found that Aromatherapy is effective in reducing stress and even increased energy levels in some patients.
2. Helps manage migraines
A number of studies have also proven Aromatherapy to effectively curb migraines which can be a huge menace otherwise. According to "Journal of Ethnopharmacology", there are 10 types of plant essential oils that could relieve migraine symptoms by effectively inhibiting neurogenic inflammation, hyperalgesia and balancing vasorelaxation.
3. Relieves body ailments and sore joints
Another common and very effective use of Aromatherapy is to rejuvenate the body by massages and topical treatments to relieve joint pains, sore limbs and swellings. Topical application of essential oils aids in better blood circulation and lymphatic drainage of the body.
4. Improves sleep quality
A regular and consistent sleep schedule is very important for the body to function at its best. Conditions like insomnia and anxiety make it more difficult to have a good night's rest. A research in the journal of Complementary Therapies in Medicine concluded that, "Aromatherapy improves sleep quality and reduces stress, pain, anxiety, depression, and fatigue in adults and elderly people"
5. Enhances skin and hair
Aromatherapy can also be used for skincare and haircare. When applied on the skin, the essential oils are absorbed into the bloodstream and soothe various skin conditions. Even from an aesthetic standpoint, it helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, chapped lips and relieves bug bites and other inflammations.
6. Easy to implement
Aromatherapy is generally easy to use and implement with the right formulations and products. But note that you might want to consult a professional aromatherapist before choosing the type of oils and treatments to drive accurate effects.
Aromatherapy has gained a lot of traction for its abilities to enhance health, mood and cognitive functions. It is a highly customizable option which also allows you to explore different mediums like skincare, massages, olfactory treatments, psycho-aromatherapy and to curate your own journey towards healing.
Aromatherapy should be done under expert guidance and one should not ingest essential oils.
(Sumi Thadani is an Aromatherapist and co-founder at Secret Alchemist)
