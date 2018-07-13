#FridayFeeling: Luke Coutinho's Healthy 1-Day Routine For The Healthiest Friday
Enjoy #FridayFeeling with a healthy routine suggested by health coach Luke Coutinho. This weekend, don't compromise on your health and spend some 'me time' to rejuvenate yourself!
Spend some 'me time' for the best #FridayFeeling
It's Friday! Probably the best day of the week! With Friday approaches the weekend, two days of pure bliss where most people are relieved of rushing to work, meeting deadlines, etc. But why compromise your health for enjoyment? Sure, you feel like enjoying and doing everything you haven't been able to do in the past five days. There is no need to affect your health by eating unhealthy, drinking alcohol, etc. This Friday, try dedicating your weekend to good health and spending some 'me time'? Health coach Luke Coutinho believes that spending some 'me time' is an important activity to do, every day. He shares an interesting routine you can follow throughout the day for the best #FridayFeeling! Read below to know:
Try having a good sleep of 6 to 8 hours.
Breakfast: 3 whole eggs with sweet lime
Lunch: Chicken and spinach
Evening: 2 bananas, peanut butter, green tea
Dinner: Cabbage, rice, onions, lentils and paneer
Kombucha drink
Exercise: Resistance training for an hour plus 7k steps.
Meditation: 30 minutes
Have a super duper Friday and enjoy #FridayFeeling like never before!
