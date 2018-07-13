ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  #FridayFeeling: Luke Coutinho's Healthy 1-Day Routine For The Healthiest Friday

#FridayFeeling: Luke Coutinho's Healthy 1-Day Routine For The Healthiest Friday

Enjoy #FridayFeeling with a healthy routine suggested by health coach Luke Coutinho. This weekend, don't compromise on your health and spend some 'me time' to rejuvenate yourself!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 13, 2018 11:51 IST
1-Min Read
#FridayFeeling: Luke Coutinho

Spend some 'me time' for the best #FridayFeeling

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Enjoy #FridayFeeling by taking a good night's sleep
  2. Avoid compromising on your health this weekend
  3. Include exercise and meditation in your routine to rejuvenate yourself

It's Friday! Probably the best day of the week! With Friday approaches the weekend, two days of pure bliss where most people are relieved of rushing to work, meeting deadlines, etc. But why compromise your health for enjoyment? Sure, you feel like enjoying and doing everything you haven't been able to do in the past five days. There is no need to affect your health by eating unhealthy, drinking alcohol, etc. This Friday, try dedicating your weekend to good health and spending some 'me time'? Health coach Luke Coutinho believes that spending some 'me time' is an important activity to do, every day. He shares an interesting routine you can follow throughout the day for the best #FridayFeeling! Read below to know:

Try having a good sleep of 6 to 8 hours.

Breakfast: 3 whole eggs with sweet lime
 

wcz13zv9vak

RELATED STORIES

#FridayFeeling: Luke Coutinho's Healthy 1-Day Routine For The Healthiest Friday

Enjoy #FridayFeeling with a healthy routine suggested by health coach Luke Coutinho. This weekend, don't compromise on your health and spend some 'me time' to rejuvenate yourself!

Want Flat Abs? You Need To Try This Fun Ab Workout For Burning Belly Fat By Celeb Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit

Exercises for flat abs: Celebrity Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit shares a fun music workout features challenging exercises which can help in getting flat abs and also burning belly fat.


Eggs make for a healthy breakfast option
Photo Credit: iStock

Lunch: Chicken and spinach

Evening: 2 bananas, peanut butter, green tea

Dinner: Cabbage, rice, onions, lentils and paneer
 

Kombucha drink
 

tadnr27cpz

Kombucha is a healthy prebiotic drink
Photo Credit: iStock

Exercise: Resistance training for an hour plus 7k steps.

Meditation: 30 minutes

Have a super duper Friday and enjoy #FridayFeeling like never before! 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Kick Added Sugar In Sports Drinks

Teens Spending Too Much Time On Internet Are More Prone To Cyber Bullying

For People With Diabetes, Air Travel Can Present A Host Of Challenges

Here's How Living In Less Sunny Areas Can Increase Your Risk Of OCD

Solid Food Helps Babies Sleep Better

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS