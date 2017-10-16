Frequent Hair Dying Linked To Breast Cancer: Tips To Cover Greys Naturally
Women who dye their hair very frequently spike their risk of developing breast cancer. Here's how you can cover your greys naturally.
Frequent hair dying linked to breast cancer: Cover your greys naturally at home
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dying hair too often linked to breast cancer
- 14% rise in breast cancer chances in women who dyed their hair too often
- Black pepper can darken your hair naturally
Research shows that women who dye their hair too often expose themselves to higher risk of breast cancer. Ideally, hair can be dyed only two to six times in one year. Also hair dry products used should have as many natural ingredients as possible like beetroot, suggests a breast cancer surgeon. Prof. Kefah Mokbel is a breast cancer surgeon at the Princess Grace Hospital located in Central London. He reviewed past studies to check for the correlation between the hair dye and breast cancer. He noted a 14% rise in breast cancer chances in women who dyed their hair too often.
Also read: The Best Chemical Free Ways To Cover Your Greys
Prof. Mokbel further explained by saying that women who need to dye their hair too often should use more natural products. A research conducted in Finland also stated the same. However, Sanna Heikkinen of the Finnish Cancer Registry stated that there is no conclusive proof that hair dye is the agent which is spiking this risk.
Here's how you can dye your hair naturally at home.
1. Amla and henna pack
Amla and henna combined together can do a great job in covering your greys naturally. You could also combine some coffee powder with it to get a lovely brown shade in your hair. Moreover, these two would help in providing nourishment to your hair.
2. Black tea
Black tea leaves stains on your hair making them darker over time. Initially the effect may not be so relevant but over time you will notice the change.
3. Coconut oil and lemon juice
This one helps by preventing pigment follicles in your hair. Though it may not reverse greys altogether, their formation can be slowed down.
4. Potato peal wash
One of the easiest solutions for covering greys, potato peals are what you need. Prepare a starchy solution from potatoes and wash your hair with it. This helps in masking greys by adding a pigment to it.
Also read: Yes, You Can Stop Premature Greying. Here's How!
5. Black pepper mask
Prepare a hair mask with black pepper and yogurt. Apply it regularly, about thrice a week and see the difference. Black pepper can darken your hair and yogurt can condition them and keep them soft.