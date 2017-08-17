The Best Chemical Free Ways To Cover Your Greys
Hair coloring can have side effects like increased number of greys, irritation on the skin and scalp, hair fall or cancer in very extreme cases. But the good news here is that natural dyes are now available, and not necessarily in a chemist shop.
Natural remedies to cover grey hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Negative effects of applying harmful products
- Coffee is a great option for deep, dark brown shade
- Walnut shells also make to the list of chemical free dyes to cover greys
Chemical free dyes to cover greys do not last as long as the chemical products, but the one good thing with them is that they won't leave you with side-effects. The colour may take some time to start showing but it will give a good effect to your hair after some time and also nourish it at the same time.
Coffee- This natural dye is a great option for deep, dark brown shade. Brew some strong dark coffee and let it cool. Now add it to conditioner with some more ground coffee and apply it on your hair. Wash it off after one hour. Rinse with water containing apple cider vinegar, it helps the colour to stay on for longer. Repeat a couple of times to see the effect.
Tea- Black tea is also a good option for dark strands, with a touch of redness. Repeated application of tea will help you get a deeper and darker colour. 3 to 5 tea bags heated in 2 cups of water should be cooled down to room temperature and applied to hair for an hour to do the trick.
Henna- Henna is the powdered form of leaves of the henna plant which is popularly used as a hair, skin and nail dye. The natural colour pigment in henna gives a red-orange shade which can be darkened and improved by using sunflower oil or olive oil. Prepare a paste of henna with a few spoons of water added to a cup of henna, let it rest for a couple of hours and then apply. Heads up: It can be very messy, so be prepared!
Lemon- A bleaching agent it is, so it can't be so effective as a chemical free hair dye to cover greys but it can be very useful for giving some cool highlights to your hair. Freshly-squeezed lemon sprayed or applied thoroughly in your hair and left on for several hours will show effect. Heads up: Lemons work slowly so you may need to do this for a couple of weeks to see the desired result.
Walnut shells- Really! Walnut shells also make to the list of chemical free dyes to cover greys. This natural dye gives a brown shade in your hair. Crush walnut shells, boil them for about half an hour, cool down to room temperature and then apply. This dye stains everything so you need to be careful. Apply it for an hour and then wash with lukewarm water, too warm water may just wash off the colour completely.
Colouring hair could not be easier and safer. Make use of these simple home remedies for covering those unwanted greys naturally and getting a beautiful dark shade in your hair!