Freezing This Nerve Will Help Mildly Obese People Lose Weight! Know More
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nerve freezing treatment has been considered safe during initial phase
- The study was conducted with only 10 mild to moderately obese patients
- Patients reported reduced body weight and BMI after the treatment
Of the many suggestions and tips about weight loss that are flooding on the internet, the latest one turns out to be freezing a nerve. A study conducted by Society of Interventional Radiology states that freezing the nerve which sends hunger signals to the brain can help mildly obese people lose weight. People with moderate obesity might also find effective results by freezing this nerve. This nerve is located at the base of oesophagus and is responsible for telling the brain that the stomach is empty.
The treatment, as reported by ANI, has been considered to be safe during the initial pilot phase. David Prologo, the lead author of the story, has been quoted as saying that this treatment has been developed for patients with mild to moderate obesity. It will help them reduce the intensity of efforts which are associated with the weight loss process.
The treatment is done by interventional radiologist inserting a needle through the patient's back. Live images from a CT scan are used as a guidance for conducting the treatment. Argon gas is used to freeze the nerve at the base of the oesophagus - which is known as posterior vagal trunk.
The study involved 10 participants whose Body Mass Index (BMI) is anywhere between 30 and 37. The procedure was followed for 90 days on all of these 10 participants. At the end of 90 days, all the participants reported reduced appetite with a 3.6% loss in body weight. Their BMI was reported to be reduced by 14% of their previous BMI.
Furthermore, there were very less complications or adverse events reported while the treatment was under operation.
Our bodies sense when our stomach is empty and the brain works towards surviving the food-seeking process. Under the nerve freezing procedure, there is no attempt in trying to eliminate this biological response. The treatment only attempts to reduce the strength of these signals sent to the brain. This provides a new solution to mild obesity, which is also sustainable.
Since the treatment has been successful in its initial phase, researchers have now got on board more patients to conduct a larger clinical trial in order to scrutinise the efficiency and durability of the procedure. Researchers still need to overcome the limitations such as small sample size and the interim nature of the results.
When asked experts, they too agree with the limitations of the study and say that obesity can also be dealt with by bringing a few lifestyle changes.
"The study says that freezing the nerve helps in controlling hunger pangs and aiding weight loss. But we cannot disregard the fact that the number of people that they have tried it on is very few. The duration of the treatment was also only for 90 days and so it is too early to comment on the study at the moment," says clinical nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta.
However, she says that the way obesity is increasing across the world, maybe the treatment is helpful after a few years down the line. "There are some people who have genuine medical problems and need such treatment for help," says Dr Rupali.
She says that the healthiest way to lose weight and fight obesity is by applying the most natural ways. "The way nature has built our body and the way it functions, there is a method to the magnet. We have seen that even after doing some life-saving procedures, there is an after effect that stays for one's entire lifetime. Hence, the best way to do it is the way it is meant to be - which is having a good lifestyle and exercising regularly," she explains.
Dr Rupali goes to mention that as a public health problem, obesity has boomed only recently. The reason behind this is extreme availability of the wrong kind of food. "Despite being literate, people are not educated enough to understand what's good for their health. There is so much information about to have a good health but people don't want to make the effort of having a healthier lifestyle which protects them from obesity and many other non-communicable diseases," she says.
Weight gain is something which we must take seriously at the very moment that we feel it. "Don't wait until you get 20 kgs overweight. Gaining those first 5 kgs are enough for people to feel uncomfortable and not fit. Get proactive and reconstruct your lifestyle. It won't come easy. Along with having career and personal goals, it is very important to have health goals as well.
Giving a few tips for weight loss, she says that following simple steps like eating at the same time every day, avoiding eating after 9 pm and exercising for at least half an hour in the morning. "Even these efforts will make a lot of difference!" she signs off.
(Dr Rupali Datta is a clinical nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.