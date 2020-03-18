Fox Nuts: From Diabetes To Weight Loss, Do Not Miss These Amazing Health Benefits Of Makhana
Fox nuts or makhanas are a desi snack which is loaded with health benefits. It is a light crunchy snack that easily fits into your diet and offers essential nutrients. It is popularly consumed during fast as it can help you fight hunger pangs. Makhana can also be prepared in different ways. You can roast these in a little bit of ghee or even without ghee. Fox nuts can also be turned into a tasty tangy snack with different spices. You can roast these with different spices to add flavour according to your choice. Makhana is not just tasty, but good for various health conditions. Here are some notable health benefits eating makhana will offer you.
1. Weight loss
Makhana is one weight loss friendly snack that will offer you essential nutrients as well. Fox nuts are loaded with fiber which can keep you full for longer without adding too many calories to your diet. You can fight the hunger pangs you experience between the meals with makhana.
2. A diabetes-friendly snack
Diabetics have to choose such snacks that do not affect blood sugar levels. Fox nuts are a diabetic-friendly snack which will not affect blood sugar levels negatively. Low glycemic index also makes makhana a great snack.
3. Good for cholesterol
High cholesterol levels are linked with several health issues. Makhanas are low in fat and sodium. It is healthy which will not affect your health negatively. You can maintain healthy cholesterol levels with fox nuts.
4. Boost digestion
You can ensure better digestion with fox nuts. High fiber content will help you promote digestion and ensure better bowel movements.
5. Good for hypertension patients
High blood pressure can also be controlled with the right diet. Makhana contains potassium which helps in controlling hypertension. It is also high in fiber and low in sodium which makes it appropriate for hypertension.
