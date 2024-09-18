Top Nutrients To Boost Your Health: Expert Advice From A Nutritionist
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal mentions essential nutrients your body needs to stay healthy and strong
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discusses the importance of consuming a nutrient-dense diet
Today's fast-paced lives come with major drawbacks. Tight schedules often prevent us from giving proper attention to our health, leading to further deterioration. Even if we eat well, the lack of essential nutrients in our meals can become a significant concern, weakening our body's ability to fight off germs and maintain immunity. But there is good news. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal addresses this issue in a recent Instagram video. In the video, she mentions essential nutrients your body needs to stay healthy and strong.
Look at her post:
Here is the list of nutrients that are essential for your body, as per Nmami Agarwal:
1. Omega-3: This nutrient is anti-inflammatory and vital for hormone health. It reduces heart disease risk and enhances brain function. Omega-3 is found in flaxseeds, hazelnuts and fish.
2. Calcium: The nutritionist says, “Calcium is crucial for bone strength and preventing osteoporosis. Sesame seeds and ragi are rich, plant-based sources supporting muscle function and nerve signalling.”
3. Probiotics: They improve gut health and boost immunity. Probiotics are found in fermented foods like curd, pickles and kimchi.
4. Magnesium: It regulates hormones and reduces stress by lowering cortisol levels. Eat pumpkin seeds and almonds, as they are excellent sources of magnesium, which aids in stress management and improves sleep quality.
5. Iron: It is vital for oxygen transport throughout the body and for preventing anaemia. Spinach and raisins are good sources of Iron.
6. Zinc: This mineral supports immunity, wound healing and DNA synthesis. Mushrooms and nuts provide the zinc needed for a strong immune system.
7. Fibre: The nutritionist ended the list by discussing the soluble and insoluble fibres that aid digestion, regulate bowel movements and lower cholesterol. These fibres are found in fruits, chia seeds and flaxseeds and promote heart and digestive health.
“Incorporating these foods helps maintain your heart, brain, bones, gut, hormones, and immunity,” said Nmami Agarwal.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
