ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Follow These Simple Steps To Break Smartphone Addiction

Follow These Simple Steps To Break Smartphone Addiction

Not just your eyesight, smartphone addiction can affect your health in various ways. You may experience headaches and sleep disorders. Here are some tips to break smartphone addiction.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 8, 2020 08:11 IST
2-Min Read
Follow These Simple Steps To Break Smartphone Addiction

Take frequent breaks from your mobile phone

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Smartphone addiction can cause stress and anxiety
  2. Youngsters today are more addicted to mobile phones
  3. Overuse of mobile phones can affect your health in various ways

Are you addicted to your smartphone? Too much use of mobile phones is linked with several health issues. Not just your eyesight, smartphone addiction can affect your health in various ways. You may experience headaches and sleep disorders. Many use mobile phones before sleeping and compromise sleep to use devices with screens. Lack of sleep is also associated with many health issues. Studies have also highlighted the harmful effect of too much use of devices with screens on mental health as well as overall health. Here are some tips to break smartphone addiction.

Ways to beat mobile phone addiction


1. Turn off notification

Many have a habit of checking their phone as soon as they receive a new notification. This makes you spend more time on your phone. Keep your notifications off for some applications. Check your afters intervals.

Also read: Addicted To Your Mobile Phone? It Can Give You Text Neck; Know Symptoms, Prevention Methods And Complications

2. Try something new

There are many things that you can enjoy outside the digital world. Try something new that you love like painting or any sport of your choice. Keep your phone aside and go for a walk, play a game with your friends, try cooking or dance to your favourite tunes.

qjruo7vg

Try different things like cooking to reduce use of smartphones
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Keep yourself busy

You should try to keep yourself busy so that you do not use mobile phone too much. You can try different activities throughout the day. This will slowly reduce your dependency on phone and help you break addiction.

Also read: Smartphone Dependency Puts Youngsters At A Higher Risk Of Depression, Warns Study; Tips To Reduce Smartphone Addiction

4. Use do not disturb mode when sleeping

To ensure better sleep, you can keep your phone on do not disturb mode at night. It will help you reduce usage at night. Also, you should understand the harmful effects of too much use of mobile phones to beat addiction.

Also read: Smartphone Addiction: All The Ways How Excessive Use Of Smartphones Is Harming You

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Try These Natural Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems; Learn Methods To Use These
Skincare Tips: Try These Natural Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems; Learn Methods To Use These

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com