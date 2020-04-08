Follow These Simple Steps To Break Smartphone Addiction
Not just your eyesight, smartphone addiction can affect your health in various ways. You may experience headaches and sleep disorders. Here are some tips to break smartphone addiction.
Take frequent breaks from your mobile phone
HIGHLIGHTS
- Smartphone addiction can cause stress and anxiety
- Youngsters today are more addicted to mobile phones
- Overuse of mobile phones can affect your health in various ways
Are you addicted to your smartphone? Too much use of mobile phones is linked with several health issues. Not just your eyesight, smartphone addiction can affect your health in various ways. You may experience headaches and sleep disorders. Many use mobile phones before sleeping and compromise sleep to use devices with screens. Lack of sleep is also associated with many health issues. Studies have also highlighted the harmful effect of too much use of devices with screens on mental health as well as overall health. Here are some tips to break smartphone addiction.
Ways to beat mobile phone addiction
1. Turn off notification
Many have a habit of checking their phone as soon as they receive a new notification. This makes you spend more time on your phone. Keep your notifications off for some applications. Check your afters intervals.
Also read: Addicted To Your Mobile Phone? It Can Give You Text Neck; Know Symptoms, Prevention Methods And Complications
2. Try something new
There are many things that you can enjoy outside the digital world. Try something new that you love like painting or any sport of your choice. Keep your phone aside and go for a walk, play a game with your friends, try cooking or dance to your favourite tunes.
3. Keep yourself busy
You should try to keep yourself busy so that you do not use mobile phone too much. You can try different activities throughout the day. This will slowly reduce your dependency on phone and help you break addiction.
Also read: Smartphone Dependency Puts Youngsters At A Higher Risk Of Depression, Warns Study; Tips To Reduce Smartphone Addiction
4. Use do not disturb mode when sleeping
To ensure better sleep, you can keep your phone on do not disturb mode at night. It will help you reduce usage at night. Also, you should understand the harmful effects of too much use of mobile phones to beat addiction.
Also read: Smartphone Addiction: All The Ways How Excessive Use Of Smartphones Is Harming You
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.