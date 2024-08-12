Home »  Living Healthy »  Follow These Hygiene Tips For Better Overall Health

Follow These Hygiene Tips For Better Overall Health

Here we share a list of hygiene tips you can follow to promote better overall health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 12, 2024 08:43 IST
3-Min Read
Follow These Hygiene Tips For Better Overall Health

By following these hygiene tips, you can significantly enhance your overall health

Hygiene refers to the set of practices and behaviours aimed at maintaining cleanliness and preventing the spread of disease. Good hygiene is crucial for boosting overall health because it reduces the risk of infections, protects against diseases, and promotes overall well-being. By keeping our bodies and surroundings clean, we minimise exposure to harmful germs and pathogens, which supports a stronger immune system, prevents illness, and contributes to a healthier, more vibrant life. In this article, we share a list of hygiene tips you can follow to promote better overall health.

10 Hygiene tips that can help boost your health



RELATED STORIES
related

Oral Health: Do's & Dont's Of Dental Cleanliness

In this article, we discuss 10 do's and 10 don'ts of dental hygiene.

related

Oral Hygiene: 10 Best Practices & Tips For Healthy Teeth

Maintaining good dental health helps reduce the risk of infections, which promotes a healthy lifestyle.

1. Wash your hands regularly



Washing hands with soap and water removes germs, bacteria, and viruses that can cause infections such as colds, flu, and foodborne illnesses. This simple practice is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of diseases.

2. Brush and floss your teeth twice daily

Regular brushing and flossing remove plaque, prevent tooth decay, and reduce the risk of gum disease. Good oral hygiene is also linked to better cardiovascular health, as gum disease has been associated with heart problems.

Brush, floss and rinse to keep your teeth healthy during the festive season

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Shower regularly

Regular bathing helps remove dirt, sweat, dead skin cells, and bacteria from the skin, reducing the risk of skin infections and body odour. It also promotes relaxation and mental well-being.

4. Keep your nails clean & trimmed

Clean and trimmed nails reduce the risk of bacterial and fungal infections. Long or dirty nails can harbour germs, leading to infections like nail fungus or ingrown nails.

Your Ultimate Guide To Chemical-Free Shiny And Healthy Nails

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Maintain proper foot hygiene

Good foot hygiene prevents fungal infections like athlete's foot, reduces odour, and helps avoid painful conditions like ingrown toenails. Healthy feet are essential for overall mobility and well-being. Wash your feet daily with soap and water, dry them thoroughly, especially between the toes, and wear clean, breathable socks.

6. Clean and disinfect common surfaces

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, and countertops prevent the spread of germs and viruses, reducing the risk of infections in your home. Use a disinfectant cleaner on high-touch surfaces daily.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Practice safe food handling

Proper food handling and storage prevent foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites. It ensures that the food you consume is safe and reduces the risk of digestive issues.

8. Get enough sleep and keep your bed clean

Sleep is crucial for overall health, supporting immune function, mental health, and physical recovery. Keeping your bed clean reduces allergens and prevents skin irritations or infections.

Silk Vs. Cotton: Which Bedsheet Is Better For You?

Photo Credit: Pexels

9. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Covering your mouth and nose prevents the spread of airborne germs that can cause respiratory infections like the flu or common cold. It protects those around you and reduces the transmission of illnesses.

10. Stay hydrated and maintain skin hygiene

Staying hydrated supports overall health, including skin hydration, digestion, and kidney function. Proper skin hygiene prevents infections and maintains the skin's barrier function. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, aiming for at least 8 glasses.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: iStock

By integrating these hygiene practices into your daily routine, you can significantly enhance your overall health and well-being. Each tip contributes to a healthier, more resilient body by preventing infections, supporting vital bodily functions, and promoting a clean and safe environment.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases