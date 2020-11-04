Follow These 5 Healthy Practices To Reduce Inflammation
Chronic inflammation can negatively affect your health. Simple diet and lifestyle changes can help you beat inflammation. Here are some of these you must try to reduce inflammation.
- Several health conditions like arthritis can lead to inflammation
- Berries are loaded with anti-inflammatory properties
- Stress management can help reduce inflammation
Inflammation is a natural process that shows healing. But chronic inflammation which may last for weeks, months and even years can be harmful to your health. Chronic inflammation is linked to several health issues. Anti-inflammatory diets have gained popularity in the past. Several foods are naturally loaded with anti-inflammatory effect. Apart from diet, many other healthy practices can help reduce inflammation. These healthy practices can boost your overall health too. Here's a list of healthy practices that can help you tame inflammation naturally.
Ways to reduce inflammation
1. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise reduces inflammation as well as controls the risk of several chronic diseases. Exercising can help you stay fit and maintain a healthy weight. It is often advised to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day.
2. Ensure enough sleep
A proper sleep schedule is essential for optimal health. An inadequate amount of sleep is associated with a higher risk of several conditions. According to research, poor sleep can increase inflammation. Exercise more often and reduce stress for better sleep.
3. Add greens to diet
A healthy diet must include enough green vegetables as these are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Add greens to the different foods you prepare. This will help you stay fit as well as reduce inflammation.
4. Turmeric- the golden spice!
Turmeric or Haldi is commonly added to foods to add flavour and colour. Turmeric is also loaded with medicinal properties. This spice is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Adding turmeric to diet can also help boost skin health, reduce pain and much more.
5. Stop smoking and alcohol use
Both smoking and excess use of alcohol can trigger inflammation. Smoking is harmful to your overall health and can lead to serious health conditions, even cancer. Excessive alcohol consumption can also damage your overall health.
