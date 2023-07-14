Fibromyalgia: Signs, Causes, Treatment & Prevention
Fibromyalgia is a condition that can cause physical and mental health problems. Keep reading as we discuss the causes, signs and treatment for it.
Fibromyalgia can lead to body ache
A long-lasting (chronic) medical ailment called fibromyalgia makes your entire body hurt and delicate. Musculoskeletal pain and weariness are caused by it. In this article, we discuss the signs, causes, and treatment for fibromyalgia.
Flare-ups are times when fibromyalgia sufferers typically have symptoms that come and go. Living with fibromyalgia can occasionally feel draining and difficult. It might be daunting to experience the peaks and valleys between being in good health and having a sudden flare-up of symptoms. The symptoms of fibromyalgia and how you feel are real.
The exact cause of fibromyalgia is unknown, although studies have shown that certain medical conditions, stress, and other changes in your life may cause it to manifest. If one of your biological parents has fibromyalgia, you might be more prone to get it yourself.
The initial indicator of fibromyalgia is frequently any new discomfort in your body, especially in your muscles. Trust your instincts and pay attention to your body. If you notice any new pain, exhaustion, or other symptoms, even ones that seem to come and go, see a doctor.
Signs
- Stiffness in muscles and joints
- Headaches
- Irregular sleep cycle
- Feelings of numbness and tingling in feet and hand
- Trouble with concentration and memory
- Lethargy
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Restless leg syndrome
- Nausea
- Trouble with vision
- Urinary and pelvic issues
- Flu and cold symptoms
- PTSD
- Trouble breathing
- Skin health issues
- Anxiety and depression
Treatment
It might be challenging for an individual to manage fibromyalgia alone. A treatment plan will be created by a rheumatologist or other expert to help manage the illness. Typically, this will require a mix of pharmaceutical and nonpharmacological treatments.
Since fibromyalgia is a syndrome, each patient will have a unique set of symptoms, necessitating a customised treatment strategy. The following treatments, in part or in full, are possible:
- A low-impact workout regimen
- acupuncture psychotherapy
- chiropractic massage
- physical therapy approaches for reducing stress
- medications for nerve pain, such as antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) psychotherapy
Some of these treatment strategies may be helpful in preventing fibromyalgia as well.
Prevention
Taking steps towards lowering your risk of fibromyalgia can be helpful and might boost your overall health. Here are some preventive ways you can follow to reduce risk:
Adults should engage in 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, according to experts. Five days a week, spend 30 minutes biking, swimming, or walking. Throughout the day, these 30 minutes can be divided into three different ten-minute intervals. Regular exercise can also lower the risk of contracting other chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease. Find out more about the benefits of exercise for arthritis.
Almonds, beans, muesli, avocado, and tofu are a few foods that can aid with the condition's associated fatigue by boosting energy levels throughout the day. Even in those without celiac disease, studies suggest that cutting out gluten-containing foods from the diet may help lessen fibromyalgia symptoms.
Besides improving your diet and working out regularly, you can focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and take steps toward maintaining your mental health as well.
