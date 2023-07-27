Fibromyalgia: 10 Signs You Might Have Fibromyalgia
Read on as we discuss some of the most common symptoms of fibromyalgia.
One of the most common symptom of fibromyalgia is chronic, widespread pain
A long-lasting (chronic) medical ailment called fibromyalgia makes your entire body hurt and delicate. Musculoskeletal pain and weariness are caused by it. Flare-ups are times when fibromyalgia sufferers typically have symptoms that come and go.
Living with fibromyalgia can occasionally feel draining and difficult. It might be daunting to experience the peaks and valleys between being in good health and having a sudden flare-up of symptoms. The symptoms of fibromyalgia and how you feel should be paid attention to.
The exact aetiology of fibromyalgia is unknown, although studies have shown that certain medical conditions, stress, and other changes in your life may cause it to manifest. If one of your biological parents has fibromyalgia, you might be more prone to get it yourself. In this article, we discuss some of the most common symptoms of fibromyalgia.
10 Signs that you might have fibromyalgia:
1. Widespread pain
The most common and known symptom of fibromyalgia is chronic, widespread pain that is often described as aching, throbbing, or burning. The pain typically affects both sides of the body and can be accompanied by tender points.
2. Fatigue
People with fibromyalgia often experience extreme fatigue, even after getting plenty of sleep. This fatigue can be debilitating and interfere with day-to-day activities. Although there are various conditions and deficiencies that can lead to fatigue, it is important to notice what other signs you are experiencing with it.
3. Cognitive difficulties
Commonly referred to as "fibro fog," individuals with fibromyalgia may experience cognitive difficulties such as memory problems, difficulty concentrating, and a reduced ability to multitask.
4. Sleep disturbances
Despite feeling exhausted, people with fibromyalgia often have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. This can lead to chronic fatigue and exacerbate other symptoms.
5. Morning stiffness
Individuals with fibromyalgia frequently wake up feeling stiff and achy. The stiffness typically improves as they move around and stretch but may persist throughout the day.
6. Headaches
Frequent tension headaches or migraines are common in fibromyalgia sufferers. These headaches can be severe and are often exacerbated by stress or muscle tension.
7. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
Many people with fibromyalgia also experience gastrointestinal issues such as abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea.
8. Sensitivity to touch and pressure
A heightened sensitivity to touch, known as allodynia, is a common symptom of fibromyalgia. Even light pressure or gentle touching of the skin can cause pain or discomfort.
9. Anxiety and depression
Fibromyalgia often coexists with mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression. Chronic pain and fatigue can significantly impact a person's emotional well-being.
10. Numbness and tingling
Some individuals with fibromyalgia may experience numbness, tingling, or a "pins and needles" sensation in their hands, arms, legs, or feet. This symptom is often caused by nerve compression or irritation.
The initial indicator of fibromyalgia is frequently any new discomfort in your body, especially in your muscles. Trust your gut and pay attention to your body. If you notice any new pain, exhaustion, or other symptoms, even ones that seem to come and go, see a doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
