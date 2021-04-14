ASK OUR EXPERTS

Feeling Lazy? Watch Malaika Arora Perfect These Yoga Poses

Yoga can help you stay fit. It can enhance flexibility and strength. Here are three yoga poses suggested by actress Malaika Arora to improve flexibility.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 14, 2021 08:54 IST
6-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Simple yoga poses can help improve flexibility
  2. Trikonasana stretches you trunk and legs
  3. Practicing yoga daily can improve your overall well-being

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She gives fans a look at her workout routines through videos on social media. In order to inspire the Insta fam to shift to a healthier way of life, she has started a series named 'Malaika's Move Of The Week'. In the latest edition, the actress has shared three asanas that will help improve flexibility. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Let's do away with the Tuesday blues with these 3 poses from Malaika's Move Of The Week that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and healthy. These poses will stretch your muscles and increase your range of motion. Practice these poses regularly and you will see an improvement in your flexibility."

Yoga: 3 Asanas for better flexibility


The three asanas are Anjaneyasana (low lunge pose), Parsvottanasana (intense side stretch pose) and Trikonasana (triangle pose). About Anjaneyasana, Malaika said that it helps in "improving flexibility around the shoulders and neck, this pose gives a deep stretch to the hips also helps to open the chest and shoulders."

kkeejkh8

Anjaneyasana can help boost energy levels and improve posture
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Yoga For Pain Management: Follow These Five Tips For Effective Results

Parsvottanasana, meanwhile, stimulates digestion as it stretches and lengthens the spine and the back of the legs. "It is a pose that will improve your strength and stability along with flexibility," she said.

Trikonasana helps to improve flexibility in your spine and pelvic region. She explained in the post, "This will help you develop strength and balance too."

Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Morning Routine Includes This Sequence Of Yoga- Watch Video

Malaika also gives her fans some easy tips to make healthy choices. For instance, in a recent post, she wrote, "Malaika's #HonestTip - starting the day right, working out and eating clean are the three most important elements for fit living. We can at no point in time underestimate the power of either."

Also read: Obesity And Overweight: Yoga Expert Explains Ways To Fight Obesity

Truly inspirational, isn't she?


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

