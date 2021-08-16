Feeling Lazy? Try These 5 Diet And Lifestyle Changes To Stay Energetic
Do you feel lazy too often? Here are some tips that can help you stay energetic and complete day to day activities efficiently.
Eat a well-balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay energetic throughout the day
Do you feel tired, dull, and unenergetic? Should you be worried? Until and unless you don't get unexplained high fever, headache or pain, you needn't worry. However, sluggish behaviour may impact the way you behave at home or perform at work. It will also affect your efficiency at work. By making a few lifestyle changes you can improve your quality of life. Here are some of these.
Try these tips to stay energetic
1. Stay hydrated
Water plays a very vital role for your overall health. When you start drinking an extra litre of water, you become more active and productive. Your mind and body feel fresh and really good. You will start seeing a noticeable change in your mood.
2. Focus on balance diet
It is rightly said, "you are what you eat." When you decide to make lifestyle changes, your priority will change to what you eat throughout the day. Eating a balanced diet not just help you in boosting your energy level but also help you in losing extra inches from your waist. It will even fix your digestion issue. Just make sure to eat smaller portions throughout the day. Instead of eating three big meals, try to eat after every 3-4 hours. It will help you in staying away from unhealthy food options and eating extra.
3. Eliminate caffeine
Caffeine must be an instant solution to your mood swings and low energy levels. However, in order to improve your sleeping pattern, you have to quit caffeine intake. And it will help you ensure a good night of sleep.
4. Exercise regularly
Initially, you will feel lethargic but once you become regular, you will start enjoying the endorphin rush. It will make you feel good about yourself. You will become more active and functional.
5. Spend time in nature
Spending time in nature is another great way to unwind and relax. It is one of the best therapies to become focused and stress-free.
The bottom line
Making some lifestyle changes will help you in the long run. It is important to listen to your mind, body, and soul. If you think something is wrong, take a pause and fix it.
(Tarun Gill is a Delhi-based fitness expert)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.