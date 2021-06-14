Following A Low-Carb Diet? Here’s What Expert Has To Say
According to nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, it is important to understand what type of carbs and fats are beneficial to your body
Avoid consuming highly processed carbs, says the nutritionist
HIGHLIGHTS
- Highly processed carbs are devoid of fibre
- Do not avoid carbs, choose the right carbs
- Similarly, choose the right fats to ensure a well-balanced diet
Sticking to a diet every day of your life can be demanding. Following a "healthy" diet that is not yielding the results that you were hoping to see can be even more difficult. But this is probably because you are following the wrong kind of diet. For instance, several kinds of diets ask you to say goodbye to carbohydrates by stating that it can lead to weight gain. Some other diets, ask you to avoid fats for a healthier lifestyle. But according to nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, it is important to understand what type of carbs and fats are beneficial to your body and what you should stay away from.
In an Instagram video, she said, "You wake up in the morning and open your packet of processed multigrain cereal or package processed oats, mixing it with skimmed milk because you think you need to go fat-free and then wonder why you still suffer from fatty liver. You surely have the answer as you don't have the proper dietary fats and are combining processed carbs to it. Both of them taken together makes for a lethal combination."
In the caption of the video, the nutritionist said, "Carbs are good. Processed carbs are bad...Fats are good. Inflammatory fats are bad." Watch the video here:
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the expert had also shared a list of dietary rules to follow. In it, she said, "Eat foods that are wholesome and nourishing. Ensure you eat light, and the food you are eating is easy to digest. Consume more fluids. Favour hot teas and soups. Avoid food that is tough to digest." The expert also said that now was not the time to focus on counting macros or calories.
She also advised against dieting during such times and asked her followers to focus on light, wholesome meals. She also stressed the need to stay hydrated and said that it would help with the persistent cough.
