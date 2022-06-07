Low-Carb Vs. Low-Fat Diet: Which One Is Best For You?
Navigating what diet may work for you can be confusing. Two of the most common diets are low-carb and low-fat diets. Here's which one is best for you.
If you are following a low-carb diet, you might have to avoid eating bread and other high-carb foods
While trying to lose weight, contradicting opinions can cause a lot of confusion. Various diets, food restrictions, and suggestions might make losing weight even tougher. However if you wish to lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you consume.
There are numerous ways through which you can achieve this goal. Eating a low-carb diet or eating a low-fat diet can both help you lose weight. However, what do both of these diets entail? Let's discuss what these diets mean and which ones should you follow.
What are Carbs?
Carb is a popularly used term for carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are most commonly found in grains, vegetables, and fruits. Carbohydrates comprise of sugars, starches, and fibre which are later converted into glucose by the body. This glucose later provides our body with the energy it needs in order to function properly.
What is a low-carb diet?
As the name suggests, a low-carb diet requires you to consume minimal amounts of carbohydrates. A low-carb diet ensures your body consumes lesser glucose and calories than it needs. Furthermore, a low-carb diet means swapping your high-carb foods with healthy vegetables, fruits, meats, nuts, and so on.
Here's what a low-carb diet generally consists of:
- Meat
- Eggs
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Fish
- Vegetables
- Fruits
- Fats, oils
- Dairy products
Who should follow a low-carb diet?
A low-carb diet is ideal for someone who wants to lose weight. A low-carb diet is a great way to ensure you eat a low-calorie diet full of nutrients. As a low-carb diet restricts starchy, sugary, and processed foods, it is ideal to prevent diabetes and other chronic diseases.
However, it is important to understand a low-carb diet means lower consumption of carbohydrates and not eliminating them completely. Eating little to no carbs can result in headaches, dizziness, mood changes, nausea, cramps, constipation, and many more health issues.
What are Fats?
Fats are an essential part of our diets. Although the name might give fats a bad reputation, the body requires some levels of healthy fats to better absorb other nutrients. For example, the body requires fats to absorb the benefits of vitamin C and few other nutrients when consumed. Fats are found in fruits and vegetables, nuts, oils, and so on. However, fats may also be found in unhealthy foods such as cakes, pizza, fries, etc.
What is a low-fat diet?
A low-fat diet means minimal consumption of fat-rich foods. A low-fat diet is often followed to avoid unhealthy fatty foods. The most common foods avoided during a low-fat diet are whole milk, butter, oils, junk foods, highly processed foods, and so on.
Here's what a low-fat diet generally consists of:
- Fruits (low in fats)
- Beans
- Egg whites
- Legumes, lentils
- Cruciferous vegetables
- Mushrooms
- Low-fat meats
- Low-fat dairy products
- Tofu
- Low-fat seafood (tuna, shrimp)
- Popcorns (cooked without oil or butter)
Who should follow a low-fat diet?
Fatty foods are often high in calories. Eating a low-fat diet is ideal if you want to lose weight. Furthermore, a low-fat diet may be ideal for people who want to lower their cholesterol levels. It may also be advised for people suffering from disorders in their liver, pancreas, digestive system, or gallbladder.
Although a low-fat diet means eating minimal fatty foods, as discussed above, some fat-rich foods are good for the body. To help absorb other nutrients you can incorporate healthy fats into your diet. Some of which are avocados, salmon, dried fruits, and so on.
Which one is best for you?
As discussed above, the dietary restrictions in both of these diets aim at receding intake one of the elements that might cause weight gain. However, they both need to be consumed in at least small quantities. They both help in weight loss but your body needs carbs to feel energised and it needs fats to absorb other necessary nutrients.
The takeaway
The best diet is a well-balanced diet. However, in case you experience any of the disorders mentioned above, you are encouraged to follow the diet that fits well for you. Finally, eating small portions of healthy carbs and fats is encouraged and necessary. The best way to avoid weight gain or promote weight loss is to avoid saturated fats, highly processed foods, junk foods, and so on.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
