Rujuta Diwekar Talks About This One Sign Of Declining Brain Health You Must Not Ignore

Rujuta Diwekar Talks About This One Sign Of Declining Brain Health You Must Not Ignore

Exercise for brain health: Decline in brain health can be spotted by change in gait. Read here to know how this one commonly ignored symptom can be a precursor of Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's disease in the future.
  By: Garima Arora  Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:13 IST
3-Min Read
Exercise for brain health: Strength training exercise can reduce age-related cognitive decline

Exercise for brain health: Strength training exercise can reduce age-related cognitive decline

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Change in gait is a sign of declining brain health
  2. Strength training exercises can reduce and even reverse this
  3. 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise in a week is important

Deteriorating brain health is the top cause of diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia. To a certain extent, age-related cognitive damage may not be preventable. But, a healthy lifestyle with home-cooked food and regular exercise can together reduce the severity of these diseases and keep them away for a long time. Talking about signs of declining brain health is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram. In her video, she says that researchers still find it difficult to diagnose diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia. But there are a few signs of declining brain health. Read below to know them.

Signs of declining brain health


According to Rujuta, the first sign of declining brain health can be seen by change in gait. If a person around you walks differently, then it is surely a sign of deterioration in the brain, she says. Change in gait is like a ticking clock, says Rujuta. It is only a matter of time that that person will be unable to recognise you or any of your family member.

3fj42vno

Change in walking style can be a sign of declining brain health
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Foods For Neuronutrition: You Must Eat These For Good Brain Health

In case you notice anyone in your family walking in a different style, the first thing that you should do is help them buy a gym membership. Why? Because the change in gait is probably because of reduced body strength, especially in the lower body.

Reduced lower body strength occurs because of uneven strength in right and left leg. The change in gait occurs when one side of the body starts compensating for the other side.

But, this change of gait and reduced strength is reversible. With regular exercise, especially strength training, age-related decline in brain health can be effectively reduced. 

278j2688

Weight training exercises can reduce age-related damage to brain health
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Brain Foods For Kids: Top 6 Foods You Must Add To Your Kid's Diet

Strength training exercises for brain health

If a study done on rats is to be believed, then being consistent in weight training and strength training can reduce, even reverse aspects of age-related memory loss. When rats lift weight, they gain strength. It also changes the cellular environment inside brains, improving their ability to think. The study was published in July this year in Journal of Applied Physiology.

All in all, the key is to imply that exercising is important for one and all. Both cardio and weight training exercises should be included in your workout routine for a healthy heart, brain and overall health.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services says that a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 90 minutes of high intensity exercise in a week is important for everyone.

Also read: Drinking Tea May Boost Your Brain Function, Says Study; 5 Healthy Teas You Must Try

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

