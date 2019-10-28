ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Eliminate Bloating Post Diwali With These Effective Home Remedies

Eliminate Bloating Post Diwali With These Effective Home Remedies

Bloated stomach post Diwali? Binge eating during festivals can cause many stomach related issues. Here are some effective home remedies which can help you fight bloating and help you detoxify.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:19 IST
2-Min Read
Eliminate Bloating Post Diwali With These Effective Home Remedies

Eat light post Diwali to keep your stomach healthy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink more liquids to fight bloating
  2. Do not eat saturated carbs to avoid further bloating
  3. Add more fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet

Sweets are an important part of Diwali celebration which cannot be ignored. During Diwali sweets are everywhere. You might have end up consuming a huge amount of sweets and other delicacies this Diwali. During the festive season, most people do not think about the quantity and consume more sweets than required. During the Diwali parties, you end up consuming more food. Too much consumption can lead to an upset stomach or weight gain. Most people suffer from bloating after all the binge eating. Some home remedies can help you de-bloat. Here are some simple ways to fight a bloated tummy which will give your stomach some relief. These methods will also help in detoxification.

Ways to fight bloating


RELATED STORIES

Diwali 2019: The Ultimate Detox Guide; Know Post-Diwali Detoxification Tips By Expert

Diwali 2019: You might have ended up eating a lot of sweets this Diwali. It can mess with your fitness goals. Here are some expert tips to detoxify your body post-Diwali which can help you get back to your routine.

Kidney Detox: Cleanse Your Kidneys Naturally With These Home Remedies

Kidney detox can help you deal with a kidney infection and other kidney issues. Read here to know some home remedies to detox your kidney naturally.

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water is extremely necessary for the human body to function properly. Keep water handy which will enhance digestion and help you in bowel movements. Start your day with water but add some lemon to water in the morning and drink it on an empty stomach. Both water and vitamin C in lemon will help you fight bloating.

dgj9nnb8

Enough water consumption can help you fight digestive issues
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Peppermint tea

Peppermint can help you fight bloating and stomach related issues. Since, liquids can help in de-bloating; adding peppermint tea to your diet is a good way to add more liquid. You can add peppermint tea to your morning rituals. It will also reduce hunger and make you eat less. Not just peppermint tea, peppermint oil can is also helpful for stomach related issues. You add peppermint oil to your room fresheners.

Also read: Diwali 2019: The Ultimate Detox Guide; Know Post-Diwali Detoxification Tips By Expert

3. Watch your diet

After all the binge eating, you need to finally stop. Make changes in your diet and consume low-calorie foods which will give some relief to your stomach. Eat yogurt, fresh fruits, veggies and more and more liquids. Avoid starchy and highly processed foods as they can trigger the situation. Eat less than usual and give yourself a break for a few days.

hjvpbs9

Replace normal water with detox water for better benefits
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Top 4 Beverages To Detox Your Liver And Lose Weight

4. Replace normal water with detox water

Water should be an essential part of your diet when it comes to digestion. Replace your regular water with detox water. Add fresh fruits to water and consume it throughout the day. You can all lemon, oranges, watermelon, ginger, mint leaves, kiwi and other fruits of your choice.

Also read: These Powerful Drinks Are What You Need To Kick Start Your Day

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Do Not Let Festive Indulgence Make Room For Increased Acidity; Try These Home Remedies To Stay Healthy This Diwali
Do Not Let Festive Indulgence Make Room For Increased Acidity; Try These Home Remedies To Stay Healthy This Diwali

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Auto Brewery Syndrome: Man Shocked After Finding That His Stomach Produces Alcohol

Fat Can Accumulate Inside Lungs Of Obese People And Increase Asthma Risk: Study; Other Health Hazards Of Obesity

Quit Smoking! Even Light Smoking Can Damage Lungs, Says Study; Some Practical Ways To Quit Smoking

Poor Dietary Habits, Increased Stress And Harsh Skincare Routines Linked With Acne, Says Study

Diabetes Risk In Children On A Rise, Finds Nutrition Survey; Symptoms Of Diabetes In Children

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases