Eliminate Bloating Post Diwali With These Effective Home Remedies
Bloated stomach post Diwali? Binge eating during festivals can cause many stomach related issues. Here are some effective home remedies which can help you fight bloating and help you detoxify.
Eat light post Diwali to keep your stomach healthy
Sweets are an important part of Diwali celebration which cannot be ignored. During Diwali sweets are everywhere. You might have end up consuming a huge amount of sweets and other delicacies this Diwali. During the festive season, most people do not think about the quantity and consume more sweets than required. During the Diwali parties, you end up consuming more food. Too much consumption can lead to an upset stomach or weight gain. Most people suffer from bloating after all the binge eating. Some home remedies can help you de-bloat. Here are some simple ways to fight a bloated tummy which will give your stomach some relief. These methods will also help in detoxification.
Ways to fight bloating
1. Stay hydrated
Drinking an adequate amount of water is extremely necessary for the human body to function properly. Keep water handy which will enhance digestion and help you in bowel movements. Start your day with water but add some lemon to water in the morning and drink it on an empty stomach. Both water and vitamin C in lemon will help you fight bloating.
2. Peppermint tea
Peppermint can help you fight bloating and stomach related issues. Since, liquids can help in de-bloating; adding peppermint tea to your diet is a good way to add more liquid. You can add peppermint tea to your morning rituals. It will also reduce hunger and make you eat less. Not just peppermint tea, peppermint oil can is also helpful for stomach related issues. You add peppermint oil to your room fresheners.
3. Watch your diet
After all the binge eating, you need to finally stop. Make changes in your diet and consume low-calorie foods which will give some relief to your stomach. Eat yogurt, fresh fruits, veggies and more and more liquids. Avoid starchy and highly processed foods as they can trigger the situation. Eat less than usual and give yourself a break for a few days.
4. Replace normal water with detox water
Water should be an essential part of your diet when it comes to digestion. Replace your regular water with detox water. Add fresh fruits to water and consume it throughout the day. You can all lemon, oranges, watermelon, ginger, mint leaves, kiwi and other fruits of your choice.
