ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Eggs Health Benefits: Nutritionist Separates Fact From Fiction About Eggs

Eggs Health Benefits: Nutritionist Separates Fact From Fiction About Eggs

Recent research has shown that most of the cholesterol in the body is made by our liver, and not the food we eat. The liver is stimulated to make cholesterol primarily by saturated fats and trans fats in our diet, and not from the dietary sources, says nutritonist Pooja Makhija.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Dec 17, 2020 05:03 IST
2-Min Read
Eggs Health Benefits: Nutritionist Separates Fact From Fiction About Eggs

Eggs are supremely versatile and weight loss-friendly

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eggs are one of the best food sources of protein
  2. They are rich in Vitamin A, B and D
  3. Eggs can be included in weight loss diet

Eggs are undoubtedly one of the healthiest foods in existence. They are rich in protein, good fats, iron, vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin. Eggs are also the perfect diet food. They can be the perfect inclusion in keto diet, a diet which promises to offer quick weight loss benefits. However, many believe that eggs can contribute to an increase in cholesterol levels and are probably bad for heart health. Is this really true? Separating fact from fiction about eggs is nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram.

Are eggs really bad for health?


RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss: 5 Tips To Follow The Keto Diet The Right Way

Weight loss: Consume sufficient fats and proteins when you are following the keto diet. Here are the other tips you must follow.

related

6 Tips That Can Help You Make Consistent Progress In Your Diet And Fitness Regime

Every day, work towards making small and sustainable habits that encourage you to move every day. It can be basic activities like doing household chores or taking walking breaks, or take up gardening, cycling etc.

Newsbeep

In her IGTV, Makhija talks about how until a few years ago, we were told that cholesterol in the egg yolks are bad for heart health. But, this may be far from truth.

Also read: Brown Bread, Brown Rice, Brown Sugar & Brown Eggs: Nutritionist Decodes The Reality

"Recent research has shown that most of the cholesterol in the body is made by our liver, and not the food we eat. The liver is stimulated to make cholesterol primarily by saturated fats and trans fats in our diet, and not from the dietary sources," Makhija explains in the video.

One large egg contains 1.5 gms of saturated fat. Of course, what matters is what you eat along with eggs. "If you add cheese, butter, bacon, sausages or muffins, it will contribute to an increase your cholesterol levels much more than the cholesterol in eggs," says Makhija.

li8hdejg

It is important to take note of what you eat with eggs
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss: Are Brown Eggs Healthier Than White Eggs?

The said research also confirmed that eggs contain several nutrients which are actually good for your health. "For instance, lutein and zeaxanthin are good for your eyes. Choline is beneficial for your brain and nerves. Vitamins A, B and D help you have strong bones, strong immunity and prevent infections," says Makhija.

What's more, eggs are a great source of protein and are not very high in calories. This makes them the ideal food for weight loss. They are also cheap and easily available, and can be prepared in multiples ways. This makes eggs supremely versatile.

Also read: Eggs And Other Foods That Can Help You Get Rid Of Split Ends


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"If you are not already at the risk of developing heart disease because of genetics or other unhealthy habits like a sedentary lifestyle, regular intake of alcohol and smoking, then go ahead and eat one egg a day. If you are trying to lose weight, you can go for egg whites or have one yolk a couple of times in a week," the Mumbai-based nutritionist suggests while adding that in other cases, you can eat an egg guilt-free, every day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help
Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases