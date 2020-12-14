Eating Healthy Tips: Nutritionist Explains Why Every Bite Counts
When you eat, would you like to get signals for constipation, acne, hair loss, fatigue, diabetes and insomnia, or would you like to feed it with happy signals like increased stamina, glowing skin, happy thoughts, better immunity and stronger bones? Here's what Pooja Makhija recommends.
Eating healthy tips: Make sure your meals are perfectly balanced
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat hot and homemade food at all times
- Try to snack on healthy foods
- Remember, each bite counts. Eat with thought: Pooja Makhija
Every time you eat should be considered as an opportunity to nourish yourself. According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, food is information. In one of her recent reels on Instagram, the Mumbai-based nutritionist talks about how every bite that you eat is a signal to your body for shifting towards a happier, healthier and stronger version of yourself. This is of course with the fact that you follow a healthy, filling and nourishing diet plan at all times. What you eat or give your body in terms of nourishment, is directly going to affect how you feel physically and mentally.
Eating healthy: Why every bite counts
Whether its your main meal, your pre or post-workout meal, in-between meal snacks or even the beverages you drink, the choices that you make are going to affect your immunity, weight loss, digestion, energy levels, strength, stamina etc. Of course, there's also a need to exercise regularly in order to stay fit and healthy.
In her Insta reel, Makhija says, "Would you like to get signals for constipation, acne, hair loss, fatigue, diabetes and insomnia, or would you like to feed it with happy signals like increased stamina, glowing skin, happy thoughts, better immunity and stronger bones?"
"Remember, each bite counts. Eat with thought," she adds.
So, every time you want to reach out for comfort food or a deep-fried delicacy, just spare two minutes to think how it is going to make you feel. Not only will it make you feel guilty for all the extra calorie intake, it can also cause acidity, bloating, flatulence etc.
Even when you're snacking, you should opt for healthy, homemade options like ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black chana, nuts and seeds trail milk, peanuts, etc.
When it comes to your main meals, you should ensure that they are a perfect balance of carbs, proteins, fibre and fats. Eat meals in traditional combinations like roti or dal with serving of sabzi, dal, pickles and dahi. Drink a glass of vegetable juice every day, just like Makhija. Also eat one seasonal fruit on a daily basis.
This pattern of eating can ensure you fit and healthy, with a good stamina and immunity. So, what is your pattern of eating?
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
