Eat Walnuts Daily: 10 Amazing Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss; Know How Many Walnuts You Should Eat In A Day
Walnuts are incredibly beneficial for the human body. it is advised to consume walnuts in daily basis. From heart health to better blood sugar levels. There are multiple health benefits of eating walnuts. Here are the reasons why you must eat walnuts daily.
Walnuts Health Benefits: Walnuts can help you improve heart health
Nuts are extremely healthy for the human body. You must add nuts to your daily diet to achieve multiple nutrients at the same time. Walnuts are also extremely healthy which are you must consume daily. Walnuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. It multiple health benefits therefore, it is advised to consume walnuts regularly. It is a superfood which offers numerous health benefits. It is a powerful source of essential omega-3 fatty acids. Here are the amazing health benefits of walnuts. There are the reasons why you must add walnuts to your daily diet.
Walnuts health benefits: Reasons why you should eat walnuts daily
Chief Dietician Ms. Pavithra N Raj explained, "Walnuts are rich in Omega 3 fats called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and Omega 6 fatty acids called linoleic acid. Also, with a high amount of antioxidants, fiber and an excellent source of vitamin and minerals walnuts should be an essential part of your diet.
Walnuts also contain copper and magnesium which are the major minerals which promote heart health and maintain bone and collagen. The mono and polyunsaturated fats found in walnuts will decrease the LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides levels. It also contains iron, selenium, calcium, zinc, vitamin E and some B vitamins which are the micronutrients necessary for the body.
The fiber content in the walnuts helps to clean the digestive tract, it aids in detoxification by the removal of toxins and waste. It relieves constipation and also melatonin content in the walnuts will help regulate sleep."
1. It is a powerful source of plant-based omega-3
2. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants which makes it good for heart health and also improves cholesterol levels
3. Walnuts promote better digestion and a healthy gut
4. It keeps you full for longer which will make you eat less and help in weight loss, but consume in a restricted quantity
5. It can help you manage diabetes effectively
6. It supports brain function
7. Walnuts also promote male reproductive health
8. Walnuts can also help you fight inflammation
9. Consumption of walnuts also improve bone health
10. Walnut may also help you control blood pressure
How many walnuts should you eat in a day?
With so many amazing benefits, you must eat walnuts daily. But do not consume in excess quantity. Ms. Pavithra further explained, "It is advised to eat walnuts daily; 2 to 3 nuts can be consumed daily."
(Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)
