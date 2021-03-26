ASK OUR EXPERTS

Eat A Wide Variety Of Foods For Better Nutrition: Nutritionist Tells That Benefits

Eat A Wide Variety Of Foods For Better Nutrition: Nutritionist Tells That Benefits

A healthy and well balanced diet can help you ensure intake of all essential nutrients. It is vital to add a variety of foods to your diet. Read here as expert explains the benefits of adding variety to your meals.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 26, 2021 06:15 IST
2-Min Read
Eat A Wide Variety Of Foods For Better Nutrition: Nutritionist Tells That Benefits

Eat a well-balanced diet to ensure optimum nutrient intake

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Add more nutrients to your diet with wide variety of foods
  2. Add more fibre to each meal for healthy body weight
  3. Focus on each food group while preparing meals

Consuming similar meals each day might not help you receive all the essential nutrients. Adding variety to your diet will not only offer a treat to your taste buds but will also improve the nutritional profile of the meal. It is often advised to add a generous serving of vegetables to your meals. Protein, carbs and other vital nutrients should also be a part of your every meal. Consuming the same food group each day can be boring as well as not-so nourishing. Recently Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to explain how adding a variety of foods to the diet is essential to ensure better nutrition.

Add variety to your meals for better nutrition


Batra explains, "Variety is not only the spice of life but is also a key factor in helping you eat healthy. Fill your plate with not only your favourite foods but also with at least one portion of your lesser preferred food, especially if it is nutritionally very good for you. Don't stick to the same foods and same preparations every day."

Also read: Are You Eating A Well-Balanced Diet? Nutritionist Explains How You Can Strike A Balance

According to WHO, A healthy diet is essential for good health and nutrition. It protects you against many chronic non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Eating a variety of foods and consuming less salt, sugars and saturated and industrially-produced trans-fats, are essential for a healthy diet.

e7mde988

Add a variety of foods to your diet for better nutrient intake
Photo Credit: iStock

You can add variety to your diet in different ways-

Add more colours to your plate- It will help you involve more vegetables in food preparations. Vegetables are loaded with fibre and can help you maintain a healthy weight.

Plan your meals- To add a variety to your meals, it is essential to formulate a plan. Writing down what you are going to eat and when can help you check whether you are consuming enough variety or not.

"Try a new dish or new recipe with healthy foods. Introducing new foods will help you add a variety of nutrients to your meals. Try that veggie you've been putting off from cooking and find different ways to add it to your diet," she adds.

Also read: How To Maintain A Balanced Diet? Important Nutrients You Should Not Miss

What should be the ratio of foods?

The nutritionist shared in one of her previous posts that you should fill half of your plate with vegetables, one-fourth with protein and the other one-fourth with carbs.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases