Easy Drinks To Make At Home To Keep Your Body Cool This Summer
In this article, we share a list of drinks you can add to your summer diet to stay hydrated.
Aam panda is made from raw mangoes, it is cooling and helps prevent heat strokes
Staying hydrated during summer is crucial because the heat causes our bodies to lose water more rapidly through sweat, leading to a higher risk of dehydration. Dehydration can result in various health issues, including heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and kidney problems. Consuming healthy drinks is essential during this season as they replenish lost fluids and provide essential nutrients. This not only keeps the body cool and properly hydrated but also supports overall well-being, ensuring we can enjoy the vibrant activities and opportunities that summer offers. Keep reading as we share a list of drinks you can add to your summer diet to stay hydrated.
Drinks to stay hydrated during summer:
1. Lemonade
Lemonade provides hydration and the citric acid in lemons can have a cooling effect on the body. Squeeze the lemons to extract the juice. In a pitcher, combine lemon juice, sugar, and water. Stir until the sugar is dissolved and add ice.
2. Cucumber mint water
Cucumbers have a high water content and a cooling effect, while mint aids in digestion and provides a refreshing flavour. Slice the cucumber and add it to a pitcher with mint leaves and water. Let it infuse for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. Add ice before serving.
3. Coconut water
Coconut water is naturally hydrating and replenishes electrolytes lost through sweat. If using fresh coconut, crack it open and pour the water into a glass. If using packaged coconut water, simply pour it into a glass and chill.
4. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera is known for its cooling properties and aids in digestion. Extract the gel from the aloe vera leaf and blend it with water and honey until smooth. Chill before serving. Drink in the morning on an empty stomach.
5. Watermelon juice
Watermelon is 92% water, making it extremely hydrating and cooling. Blend the watermelon flesh until smooth, then strain to remove pulp if desired. Stir in lime juice. Chill before serving.
6. Iced green tea
Green tea contains antioxidants and has a cooling effect when served iced. Brew green tea bags in hot water, then let it cool. Add ice and sweeten with honey or lemon if desired.
7. Buttermilk (chaas)
Buttermilk is a probiotic drink that aids digestion and has a cooling effect. Blend yogurt and water until smooth. Add salt, cumin powder, and chopped cilantro. Chill before serving.
8. Fruit smoothie
Smoothies made with hydrating fruits like berries, mangoes, and bananas provide hydration and essential nutrients. Blend all ingredients until smooth. Serve immediately.
9. Mint lemonade
Combines the cooling effects of mint and lemon. Squeeze the lemons to extract the juice. In a pitcher, combine lemon juice, sugar, water, and mint leaves. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add ice.
10. Aam panna
Made from raw mangoes, it is cooling and helps prevent heat strokes. Boil the mangoes until soft, peel, and extract the pulp. Blend the pulp with sugar, cumin powder, black salt, and water. Add ice and mint leaves before serving.
By incorporating these cooling and hydrating drinks into your diet, you can help your body stay refreshed and healthy during the hot summer months.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.