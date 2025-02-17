Earthquake In Delhi: How To Protect Yourself And Your Family During An Earthquake
The earthquake struck at a focal depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, the NCS said
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck the national capital and its adjoining areas this morning. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said the epicentre was New Delhi.
The earthquake struck at a focal depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, the NCS said.
Earthquakes can strike suddenly, therefore, it's important to know the right protective techniques. Continue reading to understand the protective measures you should take to keep yourself and your family safe during an earthquake.
How to be safe during an earthquake
1. Drop, cover and hold on
Drop down on your hands and knees. Cover yourself under a sturdy piece of furniture until the trembling subsides. Hold on until the trembling stops and be prepared to move if the furniture shifts.
2. When at home
If you are inside, stay there. You should avoid running outside during the shaking as most injuries occur from falling debris after people exit buildings. Also, stay away from windows, glass, and heavy objects.
3. When outside
If you are outside, move to an open area away from buildings, trees, streetlights, power lines and others structures. Stay in an open area until the shaking stops. Watch for falling debris and be cautious.
4. If you are driving
Pull over to a safe location, away from overpasses, bridges and power lines. Stay inside the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Proceed cautiously once the earthquake has stopped. Avoid bridges or ramps that may have been damaged.
5. Stay informed
Keep an eye on the news for emergency updates and instructions from authorities. Try texting or contacting for aid if you're trapped. Also, be cautious of aftershocks, which can occur in the following days or weeks.
6. Communicate
Reach out to family and friends to let them know you are safe.
By being prepared and knowing what to do before, during and after an earthquake, you can significantly reduce your risk and enhance your safety during such an unpredictable event. Remember, staying calm and acting thoughtfully can save lives.
