Earthquake In Delhi: How To Protect Yourself And Your Family During An Earthquake

Continue reading to understand the protective measures you should take to keep yourself and your family safe during an earthquake.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 17, 2025 11:07 IST
2-Min Read
The earthquake struck at a focal depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, the NCS said

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck the national capital and its adjoining areas this morning. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said the epicentre was New Delhi.

The earthquake struck at a focal depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, the NCS said.

Earthquakes can strike suddenly, therefore, it's important to know the right protective techniques. Continue reading to understand the protective measures you should take to keep yourself and your family safe during an earthquake.



How to be safe during an earthquake

1. Drop, cover and hold on



Drop down on your hands and knees. Cover yourself under a sturdy piece of furniture until the trembling subsides. Hold on until the trembling stops and be prepared to move if the furniture shifts.

2. When at home

If you are inside, stay there. You should avoid running outside during the shaking as most injuries occur from falling debris after people exit buildings. Also, stay away from windows, glass, and heavy objects.

3. When outside

If you are outside, move to an open area away from buildings, trees, streetlights, power lines and others structures. Stay in an open area until the shaking stops. Watch for falling debris and be cautious.

4. If you are driving

Pull over to a safe location, away from overpasses, bridges and power lines. Stay inside the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Proceed cautiously once the earthquake has stopped. Avoid bridges or ramps that may have been damaged.

5. Stay informed

Keep an eye on the news for emergency updates and instructions from authorities. Try texting or contacting for aid if you're trapped. Also, be cautious of aftershocks, which can occur in the following days or weeks.

6. Communicate

Reach out to family and friends to let them know you are safe.

By being prepared and knowing what to do before, during and after an earthquake, you can significantly reduce your risk and enhance your safety during such an unpredictable event. Remember, staying calm and acting thoughtfully can save lives.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

