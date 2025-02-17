How To Deal With Post-Earthquake Anxiety
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Earthquakes inherently induce anxiety due to their sudden and unpredictable nature. For individuals in earthquake-prone regions like India, adopting coping mechanisms and staying mentally prepared are essential to mitigate distress.
In the early hours of February 17, 2025, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted New Delhi and its surrounding areas, causing significant alarm among residents. The tremors, felt at 5:36 AM, led many to experience heightened anxiety and fear. Earthquakes, by their unpredictable and uncontrollable nature, can profoundly impact mental health, triggering stress responses and anxiety in those affected. Understanding how to manage these emotions is crucial for maintaining well-being in the aftermath of such natural disasters.
Managing post-earthquake anxiety
Experiencing anxiety after an earthquake is a natural response to the sudden disruption and perceived threat to safety. To cope with post-earthquake anxiety, individuals can adopt various strategies that promote emotional stability and resilience.
1. Practice deep breathing exercises
Engaging in regular, slow, and deep breaths can help minimise anxiety by calming the nervous system. Focusing on your breath allows you to centre your thoughts and reduce stress levels.
2. Maintain a balanced routine
Establishing a regular schedule that includes well-balanced meals, adequate rest, and physical activity can bolster your physical well-being, which in turn supports mental health. Engaging in regular exercise, such as going for a long walk, can be particularly beneficial.
3. Engage in mindfulness and relaxation techniques
Practices such as meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, and grounding exercises can help manage anxiety. For instance, progressive muscle relaxation involves tensing and then relaxing different muscle groups, which can alleviate physical tension associated with stress.
4. Stay connected with loved ones
Reaching out to family and friends provides emotional support and reassurance. Sharing your experiences and feelings can help process the event and reduce feelings of isolation.
5. Limit exposure to distressing media coverage
Continuous exposure to media reports about the earthquake can exacerbate anxiety. Setting boundaries on media consumption helps prevent additional stress and allows you to focus on recovery.
6. Seek professional help if needed
If anxiety persists or interferes with daily functioning, consulting a mental health professional is advisable. Therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy and mindfulness exercises have been shown to be effective in managing long-term anxiety.
7. Prepare for future events
Taking proactive steps, such as creating an emergency plan and assembling a disaster supply kit, can provide a sense of control and readiness, reducing anxiety about potential future earthquakes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
