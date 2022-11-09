As Earthquakes Affect Parts Of North India: Here's How To Protect Yourself & Your Family During An Earthquake
According to authorities, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook the Indian capital's neighbouring cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi today. After a 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook Nepal early on Tuesday, November 8, Delhi-NCR experienced seismic tremors for the second day in a row.
A number of locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also experienced earthquake tremors today. The authorities claimed that the earthquake's epicenter was in Dipayal, Nepal. These experiences from last night may cause one to worry about their safety.
An earthquake can be harmful or fatal, depending on how hard it is. Regardless, it's important to know the right protective techniques. Continue reading this article to understand the protective measures you are supposed to take in order to keep yourself and your family safe during an earthquake.
Here are protective measures to undertake when experiencing an earthquake:
1. Shield yourselves correctly
Cover your head and neck with an arm and hand to protect them from debris. Take cover behind any nearby tables until the trembling subsides. Cozy up onto one of your home's inner walls away from towering items and furnishings that can tumble if a table is not in sight.
2. Stay indoors
It's a frequent misperception that entrances provide the best earthquake protection when people are looking for refuge. The studies in this area however, claim that this is only accurate if you live in an "old, unreinforced house." The rest of the home is just as strong in newer residences.
3. Be careful of heavy and harmful objects
If you can, get away from glass, hanging items, bookcases, china cabinets, and other large furniture that might fall in the few seconds before the shaking gets worse. Be on the lookout for falling objects, including bricks from fireplaces and chimneys, light fixtures, wall hangings, high shelves, and cabinets with potentially swinging doors.
4. Listen to the authorities
Keep an eye on the news for updates on emergencies. Observe the guidance provided by public safety officials. Try texting or contacting for aid if you're trapped. Use a whistle or tap on a wall or pipe to attract the attention of rescuers. Avoid touching any downed power lines. A downed electrical line is always presumed to be live. As soon as the authorities declare a building or region safe, stay away from it.
5. Stay as is if there are no threats
For example, hold on and remain in bed while covering your head with a pillow, if that's where you are. If you stay put, your risk of getting hurt is lower. If you roll or walk on broken glass on the ground, you could get hurt.
6. Do not try to exit your building
Never use elevators during earthquakes. Sprinkler systems could turn on if the power goes out. Be calm if you are stuck. Tap on the structure's metal or hard surfaces to try to attract attention. You might have a better chance of getting saved if you do this.
7. Shield and don't leave if in a public indoor space
Avoid running for the doors. The identical thought will occur to others. Get away from any display shelves with potentially dangerous objects on them. Take cover if you can, and grab something to protect your head and face from flying glass and debris.
8. Protect yourself if you're outdoors
Avoid standing near structures, power lines, sinkholes, and fuel and gas lines. The areas immediately outside of doors and close to building outside walls present the highest risk from falling debris. Go somewhere open that is far from any trees, telephone poles, or structures. Once outside, crouch low and remain there until the trembling stops.
9. Stay away from windows and other doorways
The most hazardous spot to be in is close to a building's windows, walls, or doors. Architectural elements like windows, facades and façade details are frequently the first portions of a building to collapse. Avoid this dangerous area.
Stringently follow these techniques when experiencing an earthquake. If the earthquake seems harmful, make sure to check for updates from the authorities.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
