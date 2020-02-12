ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Drinking Lemongrass Tea Can Help In Weight Loss: Know This And Other Health Benefits

Drinking Lemongrass Tea Can Help In Weight Loss: Know This And Other Health Benefits

If you are a tea lover, you must not miss the benefits of drinking lemongrass tea. This tea is loaded with health benefits including weight loss. Here are some reason why you must drink lemongrass tea.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 12, 2020 04:19 IST
2-Min Read
Drinking Lemongrass Tea Can Help In Weight Loss: Know This And Other Health Benefits

Here are some health benefits of drinking lemongrass tea

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Lemongrass tea can help in weight loss
  2. You can fight poor cholesterol levels with lemongrass tea
  3. Know all the benefits of drinking lemongrass tea

Are you a tea lover? If yes, then you must include some healthy teas to your daily routine. There are a variety of teas to choose from which are loaded with health benefits. Similarly, lemongrass tea is one healthy option to choose from. Lemongrass tea is loaded with health benefits including weight loss. Lemongrass is called citronella which has a strong aroma and citrus flavour. Lemongrass essential oil is also used for various purposes. It has strong anti-inflammatory properties. If you want to add something healthy to your tea time, try lemongrass tea. Here are some notable health benefits you must know.

Lemongrass tea: Know all health benefits


1. Helps in weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight you can add lemongrass tea to your diet. This tea helps in detoxification and boots metabolism. Replace your soft drinks with lemongrass tea for effective weight loss. It is also low in calories. It will also control hunger and make you consume fewer calories in a day.

s4iu638o

Weight loss: Drinking lemongrass tea can help you lose weight effectively
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Promotes digestion

Lemongrass tea boosts the health of your digestive system. It can reduce the symptoms of an upset stomach. It can also give you relief from stomach cramping, bloating and other digestive issues. Lemongrass essential oil is also used to fight digestive issues.

Also read: 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Lemongrass Tea You Should Know

3. Relieves anxiety

Lemongrass tea is also good for your mental health. It leaves a relaxing effect on mind and body. It can help you fight anxiety and stress. It can also lift your moos. It is also advised to add a few drops of lemongrass oil to your room freshener to boost mental health.

ns3bas1g

Lemongrass tea can help you fight anxiety
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Controls poor cholesterol

Lemongrass tea is also good for your cholesterol levels. According to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Pharmaceutical Technology and Research, lemongrass can help in controlling bad cholesterol. The results depend on the dosage. You should also consume a healthy diet loaded with fibre to control cholesterol levels.

Also read: This Clove Drink Can Help You Lose Weight Faster; Here's How You Can Prepare It

5. Improves blood pressure

High blood pressure can increase the risk of several diseases. It is extremely important to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers. According to a study published in 2012, lemongrass tea can help in controlling huh blood pressure.

Also read: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert
Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Coronavirus Update: WHO Team Arrives In China As Death Toll Crosses 1000

Coronavirus Can Stay Infectious On Surfaces For Up To 9 Days, Says Research

Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 908 On Monday, 40,171 Are The Total Number Of Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 490 With 3,887 New Confirmed Cases; Follow These Important Steps For Prevention

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases