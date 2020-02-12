Drinking Lemongrass Tea Can Help In Weight Loss: Know This And Other Health Benefits
If you are a tea lover, you must not miss the benefits of drinking lemongrass tea. This tea is loaded with health benefits including weight loss. Here are some reason why you must drink lemongrass tea.
Here are some health benefits of drinking lemongrass tea
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lemongrass tea can help in weight loss
- You can fight poor cholesterol levels with lemongrass tea
- Know all the benefits of drinking lemongrass tea
Are you a tea lover? If yes, then you must include some healthy teas to your daily routine. There are a variety of teas to choose from which are loaded with health benefits. Similarly, lemongrass tea is one healthy option to choose from. Lemongrass tea is loaded with health benefits including weight loss. Lemongrass is called citronella which has a strong aroma and citrus flavour. Lemongrass essential oil is also used for various purposes. It has strong anti-inflammatory properties. If you want to add something healthy to your tea time, try lemongrass tea. Here are some notable health benefits you must know.
Lemongrass tea: Know all health benefits
1. Helps in weight loss
If you are trying to lose weight you can add lemongrass tea to your diet. This tea helps in detoxification and boots metabolism. Replace your soft drinks with lemongrass tea for effective weight loss. It is also low in calories. It will also control hunger and make you consume fewer calories in a day.
2. Promotes digestion
Lemongrass tea boosts the health of your digestive system. It can reduce the symptoms of an upset stomach. It can also give you relief from stomach cramping, bloating and other digestive issues. Lemongrass essential oil is also used to fight digestive issues.
Also read: 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Lemongrass Tea You Should Know
3. Relieves anxiety
Lemongrass tea is also good for your mental health. It leaves a relaxing effect on mind and body. It can help you fight anxiety and stress. It can also lift your moos. It is also advised to add a few drops of lemongrass oil to your room freshener to boost mental health.
4. Controls poor cholesterol
Lemongrass tea is also good for your cholesterol levels. According to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Pharmaceutical Technology and Research, lemongrass can help in controlling bad cholesterol. The results depend on the dosage. You should also consume a healthy diet loaded with fibre to control cholesterol levels.
Also read: This Clove Drink Can Help You Lose Weight Faster; Here's How You Can Prepare It
5. Improves blood pressure
High blood pressure can increase the risk of several diseases. It is extremely important to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers. According to a study published in 2012, lemongrass tea can help in controlling huh blood pressure.
Also read: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.