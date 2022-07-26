ASK OUR EXPERTS

Did You Just Wash Your Hair? Remember These Dos And Don'ts By Dr. Jaishree Sharad

Did You Just Wash Your Hair? Remember These Dos And Don'ts By Dr. Jaishree Sharad

Dr. Jaishree Sharad shares tips on how to deal with your hair immediately after washing it.
  Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 26, 2022 10:45 IST
6-Min Read
Make sure to apply hair serum to nourish and moisturise your hair

You love your hair and there's no doubt about it. Hair not only enhances your overall personality but also plays a significant role in making you look presentable, in general. So, ultimately, it's your duty to take care of your hair. But, sometimes, you end up facing various unwanted issues like hair fall, among many others despite being so protective. Well, apart from the regular shampoo, serum, or other hair products, there may be some other mistakes that you might be making in regards to treating your hair. Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad shares some dos and don'ts for wet hair. In a detailed caption, she lists all the dos and don'ts that you need to follow and avoid respectively right after washing your hair.

Dr Jaishree Sharad shares different dos and don'ts for wet hair:

1. Don't wrap the towel too tight


Usually, you tend to wrap a towel tightly over your hair after washing it. However, that may damage your hair. Instead, wrap the towel loose and be a little gentle with your mane.

2. Avoid vigorous towel


Dr. Jaishree suggests avoiding vigorous towel drying. She reveals that traction can further cause friction and hair loss ultimately. So, it's always better to just pat your hair dry.

3. Use wide tooth hair detanglers

Don't use the regular comb or fine bristled comb to brush wet hair. Just after you wash your tresses, go for something like wide tooth detanglers to refrain from hair breakage.

4. Never tie wet hair

Do you tie your hair immediately after washing it? If you do, then, think about it. The doctor states that wet hair, when tied, is a harbour for fungi, bacteria, yeasts, and even lice. Hence, never tie your hair if they are damp.

5. Use hair serum

It's good if you use hair serum to protect your hair especially if you have to use a hair dryer to dry your hair. Try using warm or cold air from a distance instead of using hot air with temp above 150 degrees, Dr. Jaishree mentions.

6 Use an air dryer

Using an air dryer will keep your hair healthy.  

Take a look:

Now, if you are wondering how to wash your hair nicely without letting it get damaged, let us tell you some more tips by Dr. Jaishree Sharad. In another previous post, she talks about some of the common shampoo mistakes that you need to avoid for healthy hair growth. The dermatologist says that first and foremost, you should be able to select the right shampoo based on your hair type. Also, apply the shampoo to the hair length and not your scalp if you wish to see your hair healthy. Using hot water may damage your hair in many ways, so, it's always better to avoid that. It's also imperative to rinse your hair enough. She also mentions that your hair deserves gentle treatment so, avoid dealing with it in a rough manner.  

 Follow these tips if you want to take care of your hair.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

