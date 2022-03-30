What Is Alopecia? Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Explains Jada Pinkett Smiths Hair-Loss Condition
In a video on Instagram, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares some information about alopecia.
On Sunday night, the talking point of the 94th Academy Awards was the moment when actor Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for her shaved head. Midway through the Oscars, Rock suggested that Pinkett Smith should do a “G.I. Jane” sequel. Pinkett Smith has spoken out about her battle with alopecia areata, a condition in which your immune system attacks your hair follicles. It can also be stigmatising for some people, leading to feelings of depression or mental illness. She has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the disease throughout the years.
In a new video on Instagram, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared some information about alopecia. The caption reads, “Noticing hair loss in small, round patches on your scalp? It could be a sign of alopecia areata.”
The dermatologist then went on to explain about the disease in detail.
What is alopecia areata?
Alopecia areata is a common skin illness in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles for unexplained reasons, resulting in hair loss on the scalp, face, or other parts of the body. It can affect people of all genders and at any age, although young adults and children are the most vulnerable.
Is alopecia areata a serious disease?
No, it can occur in healthy individuals. Patients with alopecia areata have a higher risk of developing eczema, asthma, nasal allergies, and vitiligo.
What's the treatment?
There is no cure. Topical and local injections can promote hair growth, but patches of hair may continue to fall out.
Watch Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta's video here:
Last year, on Instagram, Pinkett Smith had shared a video talking about Alopecia. In the caption she had written, “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends, period.”
There are three kinds of alopecia areata, according to the National Institutes of Health.
1) Patchy alopecia areata: Hair loss occurs in one or more coin-sized patches on the scalp or other parts of the body.
2) Alopecia totalis: In this type of alopecia, a person loses all or virtually all of the hair on the scalp.
3) Alopecia universalis: This type of alopecia is rare. There is a virtually complete loss of hair on the scalp, face, and rest of the body.
On the causes of the disease, the NIH says the immune system targets hair follicles by mistake in alopecia areata, causing inflammation. Though researchers aren't sure what triggers the attack on hair follicles, they believe that both genetic and environmental factors are involved.
