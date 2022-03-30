ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  What Is Alopecia? Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Explains Jada Pinkett Smiths Hair-Loss Condition

What Is Alopecia? Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Explains Jada Pinkett Smiths Hair-Loss Condition

In a video on Instagram, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares some information about alopecia.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 30, 2022 03:51 IST
6-Min Read
What Is Alopecia? Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Explains Jada Pinkett Smiths Hair-Loss Condition

Alopecia areata is a common skin illness in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles

On Sunday night, the talking point of the 94th Academy Awards was the moment when actor Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for her shaved head. Midway through the Oscars, Rock suggested that Pinkett Smith should do a “G.I. Jane” sequel. Pinkett Smith has spoken out about her battle with alopecia areata, a condition in which your immune system attacks your hair follicles. It can also be stigmatising for some people, leading to feelings of depression or mental illness. She has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the disease throughout the years.

In a new video on Instagram, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared some information about alopecia. The caption reads, “Noticing hair loss in small, round patches on your scalp? It could be a sign of alopecia areata.”

The dermatologist then went on to explain about the disease in detail.


RELATED STORIES
related

Facial Icing: Know The Pros Ans Cons From Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta

Though facial icing can reduce puffiness, it has a few cons too

related

What Happens When You Pop That Pimple? Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Has The Answer

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta advises her followers to see a dermatologist for the right treatment of acne.

What is alopecia areata?

Alopecia areata is a common skin illness in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles for unexplained reasons, resulting in hair loss on the scalp, face, or other parts of the body. It can affect people of all genders and at any age, although young adults and children are the most vulnerable.

Is alopecia areata a serious disease?

No, it can occur in healthy individuals. Patients with alopecia areata have a higher risk of developing eczema, asthma, nasal allergies, and vitiligo.

What's the treatment?

There is no cure. Topical and local injections can promote hair growth, but patches of hair may continue to fall out.

Watch Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta's video here:

Last year, on Instagram, Pinkett Smith had shared a video talking about Alopecia. In the caption she had written, “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends, period.”

There are three kinds of alopecia areata, according to the National Institutes of Health.

1) Patchy alopecia areata: Hair loss occurs in one or more coin-sized patches on the scalp or other parts of the body.

2) Alopecia totalis: In this type of alopecia, a person loses all or virtually all of the hair on the scalp.

3) Alopecia universalis: This type of alopecia is rare. There is a virtually complete loss of hair on the scalp, face, and rest of the body.

On the causes of the disease, the NIH says the immune system targets hair follicles by mistake in alopecia areata, causing inflammation. Though researchers aren't sure what triggers the attack on hair follicles, they believe that both genetic and environmental factors are involved.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Best Pre-Workout Supplements For Men And Women In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases