Alopecia: Why Does It Cause Hair Loss & Everything Else You Must Know
Here we share a list of things you might want to know about alopecia.
Alopecia is a medical condition that results in hair loss, either in patches or over the entire scalp and body. It can affect both men and women of any age. There are various types of alopecia, with Alopecia Areata being the most common, where hair falls out in small round patches. Other forms include Androgenetic Alopecia (male or female pattern baldness), Alopecia Totalis (complete loss of scalp hair), and Alopecia Universalis (loss of all body hair). Keep reading as we share a list of things you might want to know about alopecia.
Why does alopecia cause hair loss?
Alopecia causes hair loss because the body's immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, which are the structures from which hair grows. This immune attack disrupts the natural hair growth cycle, leading to the shedding of hair. In the case of Alopecia Areata, the immune system targets the follicles in specific areas, causing patchy hair loss, while in more severe forms, it can affect larger areas or even the entire body. Genetics, hormonal imbalances, stress, and autoimmune disorders can all play a role in triggering alopecia. Keep reading as we discuss some common factors you might want to know about relating to alopecia.
What are some signs of alopecia?
Signs of alopecia vary depending on the type but generally include:
- Patchy Hair Loss: Hair falls out in small, smooth patches on the scalp, eyebrows, or beard area.
- Thinning Hair: Gradual thinning, especially on the top of the head, is common in androgenetic alopecia.
- Sudden Hair Loss: Clumps of hair may come out when brushing or washing the hair.
- Wider Part Line or Receding Hairline: In female pattern baldness, the part line may widen, while men may experience a receding hairline.
- Nail Changes: Some people with alopecia may notice changes in their nails, such as pitting or ridges.
Can alopecia be prevented?
Currently, there is no known way to prevent alopecia, particularly autoimmune forms like Alopecia Areata. However, managing stress, maintaining a healthy diet, and avoiding harsh hair treatments may reduce the risk of hair loss from other forms, such as Telogen Effluvium, which is stress-induced hair shedding. Early treatment can help slow the progression of hair loss in some cases.
How to manage alopecia?
- Treatments like minoxidil (Rogaine) and corticosteroid injections can help stimulate hair growth and reduce hair loss. Oral medications, such as finasteride, may also be prescribed for androgenetic alopecia.
- Topical immunotherapy, such as Diphencyprone (DPCP), can be applied to the scalp to induce hair regrowth in some cases of Alopecia Areata by triggering a mild allergic reaction that stimulates hair follicles.
- Managing stress through relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or therapy can help improve overall hair health. A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, such as biotin, zinc, and iron, also supports hair growth.
- In cases of significant hair loss, wigs or hairpieces can be a practical solution for improving appearance and boosting self-esteem.
- This treatment involves injecting a concentration of the patient's own platelets into the scalp to promote hair growth and regenerate hair follicles.
- Emotional support through counselling or joining alopecia support groups can help individuals cope with the psychological effects of hair loss.
While alopecia may not always be fully treatable, these management strategies can help slow hair loss, encourage regrowth, and improve quality of life.
Keep these pointers in mind if you have alopecia or talk to a healthcare provider if you suspect having it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
