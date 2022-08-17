Do You Have Acne? Here’s What You Must Do To Avoid It
Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares an easy-to-follow routine for teenagers to deal with acne.
Dr. Mittal urges us to wash face with a mild cleanser at least twice a day
Acne is a common problem, especially among teenagers. Apart from making you look bad, acne also affects your self-confidence tremendously. There are multiple factors that trigger this skin-related issue. Generally, teenagers start getting acne when they hit puberty. Almost all teenagers go through this experience. Pimples can appear on the face, neck, back, chest and shoulders. Even though acne comes and goes, it sometimes can be painful and leave permanent scars on the skin. So, if you are a teenager and have acne, do refer to the easy acne routine by Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta. The dermatologist shares some basic steps that you must follow to avoid acne.
Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta writes, “Teenagers often experience acne throughout their adolescent years. The secret to controlling acne for a teenager is to develop a simple, doable routine that they will remember to do.”
According to the dermatologist, you must follow these basic steps every day:
1) Dr. Geetika says that you need to wash your face twice a day with a mild cleanser.
2) In order to get rid of dead skin cells and excess sebum, you can use a gentle chemical exfoliant twice a week.
3) It would be nice if you moisturise properly after every face wash. Preferably, use a gel-based moisturiser for acne-prone skin.
4) One of the most important parts of skincare is sunscreen. Apply a generous amount of sunscreen, especially because blemishes tend to scar when going out unprotected in the sun.
On another note, Dr. Geetika states that after trying this skincare routine for at least a month and you'll be able to see a difference in your acne condition.
Whether you are a teenager or not, acne, in general, can be quite troublesome. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares about five hidden causes of your acne. Hairstyling products may be the reason behind your acne. Yes, you may not know it, but those contain oil that clog pores and get on your skin. Although sunscreen is an essential part of your daily skincare routine, some formulas are too heavy, causing pores to clog and ultimately leading to breakouts. Find a sunscreen for acne-prone skin. Some medications and hormonal birth control can result in acne. When you shave or wax your skin, the pores are left open, giving rise to acne for some people. If you don't disinfect your phone every day, it may be covered with germs and bacteria that may not be good for your skin.
Don't let acne rule your life. Follow the tips by Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta and enjoy acne-free skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
