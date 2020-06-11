4 Health Risks Associated With Eating Too Much Salt
Research shows that on an average, our daily salt intake should be 6 grams. But most people consume 7.2 grams of salt every day.
Eating too much salt can lead to water retention
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eating too much salt can cause high blood pressure
- It can also be a reason for edema
- Reducing salt intake can lower blood pressure in hypertension patients
Eating too much salt can harm your health in many ways. The idea is not to infer that you should give up on salt entirely. But, to understand that like white refined sugar, consumption of salt too needs to be controlled in order to prevent high blood pressure, heart disease and more. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal agrees and says that high amount of sodium in salt can lead to an increase in blood pressure. Regulating consumption of canned, processed and packaged food can be an effective way of reducing salt consumption.
Ill effects of consuming too much salt
1. Reducing your salt intake can lower blood pressure numbers, especially in those with high blood pressure.
2. The higher your blood pressure, the greater is the strain on your heart, arteries, kidneys and brain. This can increase risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.
3. Increase in blood pressure can damage arteries leading to the brain. This can increase risk of stroke.
4. Eating too much salt can cause water retention. When you eat too much salt, the body retains extra sodium. This increases the amount of fluid in the body, outside of the cells. If you get bloated too often or retain too much water, then reducing your sodium intake is the most effective measure.
High blood pressure is usually known to be a silent killer and it is thus important to monitor it regularly and manage your diet. Reducing salt intake is an important part of high blood pressure management. Here are a few signs that you may be consuming too much salt:
- Frequent urination
- Persistent thirst: This occurs because too much sodium in diet can mess with body's fluid balance.
- Swelling: This may be the result of edema, a condition characterised by excessive fluids in body tissues. It can result in swelling in strange places like around fingers or your ankles. Edema can occur because of an underlying health condition or because of the fact that you are consuming too much salt.
- Frequent mild headaches
- Finding food bland too often
