ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  4 Health Risks Associated With Eating Too Much Salt

4 Health Risks Associated With Eating Too Much Salt

Research shows that on an average, our daily salt intake should be 6 grams. But most people consume 7.2 grams of salt every day.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 11, 2020 04:07 IST
2-Min Read
4 Health Risks Associated With Eating Too Much Salt

Eating too much salt can lead to water retention

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eating too much salt can cause high blood pressure
  2. It can also be a reason for edema
  3. Reducing salt intake can lower blood pressure in hypertension patients

Eating too much salt can harm your health in many ways. The idea is not to infer that you should give up on salt entirely. But, to understand that like white refined sugar, consumption of salt too needs to be controlled in order to prevent high blood pressure, heart disease and more. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal agrees and says that high amount of sodium in salt can lead to an increase in blood pressure. Regulating consumption of canned, processed and packaged food can be an effective way of reducing salt consumption.


RELATED STORIES
related

High Salt Intake And Cardiovascular Disease: Know The Link And Some Salt Substitutes

High salt intake can increase the risk of heart disease. Experts advise to reduce salt intake to control the risk of cardiovascular disease. Understand the relation and some salt substitutes you can use.

related

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Adding too much salt to your food? This can affect your immune system says new study. As per researchers, eating too much salty diet weakens your immune system and makes it harder for your body to fight off bacterial infections.

Ill effects of consuming too much salt

Research shows that on an average, our daily salt intake should be 6 grams. But most people consume 7.2 grams of salt every day.

1. Reducing your salt intake can lower blood pressure numbers, especially in those with high blood pressure.

2. The higher your blood pressure, the greater is the strain on your heart, arteries, kidneys and brain. This can increase risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

Also read: Understanding Hypertension; Know Ways To Control High Blood Pressure

3. Increase in blood pressure can damage arteries leading to the brain. This can increase risk of stroke.

4. Eating too much salt can cause water retention. When you eat too much salt, the body retains extra sodium. This increases the amount of fluid in the body, outside of the cells. If you get bloated too often or retain too much water, then reducing your sodium intake is the most effective measure.

High blood pressure is usually known to be a silent killer and it is thus important to monitor it regularly and manage your diet. Reducing salt intake is an important part of high blood pressure management. Here are a few signs that you may be consuming too much salt:

  • Frequent urination
  • Persistent thirst: This occurs because too much sodium in diet can mess with body's fluid balance.
  • Swelling: This may be the result of edema, a condition characterised by excessive fluids in body tissues. It can result in swelling in strange places like around fingers or your ankles. Edema can occur because of an underlying health condition or because of the fact that you are consuming too much salt.
  • Frequent mild headaches
  • Finding food bland too often
22g3pep

Eating too much salt can make your feel that food is bland
Photo Credit: iStock

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: High Salt Intake And Cardiovascular Disease: Know The Link And Some Salt Substitutes

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
What Is Dehydration? Know How To Deal With It
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By NICOTEX sponsored
 

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Try These Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dull, Dry And Lifeless Hair
Hair Care Tips: Try These Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dull, Dry And Lifeless Hair

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases