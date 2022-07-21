These Changes In Your Diet And Lifestyle Will Help You Avoid Acidity
If you are someone who is troubled with acidity, some changes in your food habits and lifestyle can help you avoid the issue.
Coconut water helps cure acidity
You may have heard a lot of people complaining about acidity. Isn't it? Well, ever thought about how exactly that happens? It's normal that the gastric glands in your stomach secrete acid to digest the food. But, when the glands start creating more acid than the required amount, that's when the problem occurs. One common symptom of acidity includes heartburn that's felt around the chest area. Acidity not only hampers your system internally but also makes you feel sick and demotivated to carry out different tasks for days. If you are someone who faces acidity very often, do read this. A page by the name "Nutrition by Lovneet," lists ways to tackle acidity through a recent post on Instagram.
The caption states, “Acidity or Acid reflux, is one of the most common GI problems amongst Indians. Heartburn, difficulty in swallowing, frequent burping, hiccups, or indigestion are some symptoms of acidity. Developing acidity frequently has become common and can be frustrating at times, as it prevents you from enjoying your meals and causes a lot of discomforts too.”
The post mentions that acidity can be avoided or managed with certain dietary and lifestyle changes. The effectiveness of the various home remedies differs from person to person however, there's no harm in following healthy habits.
These are some of the changes that you need to make as far as food and lifestyle are concerned:
1) Try a low fibre diet
2) Include acidity superfoods like soaked sabja seeds, and coconut water in your diet
3) Limit your caffeine intake since it's not good for your health if you are prone to acidity
4) Avoid raw foods, and consume well-cooked food more.
5) Eat slowly and mindfully since it's a very important step towards a healthy lifestyle
6) Don't skip meals and don't overeat. Remember that extreme conditions aren't good for you.
7) Restful sleep is very important
Not just acidity, a previous post on the same page “Nutrition by Lovneet,” also mentions different causes of constipation and ways to manage it. Some of the possible reasons why constipation is troubling you could be a low-fiber diet, a sedentary lifestyle, resisting the urge to have bowel movements, dehydration and a diet heavy on dairy products. Too much consumption of alcohol or caffeine, hypothyroidism, overuse of painkillers, anxiety and depression and even issues with nerves and muscles in your digestive system can lead to constipation. The best ways to manage constipation would be including fruits and vegetables in your diet, drinking plenty of water, exercising regularly and maintaining sleep hygiene. Limiting stress also helps you in many ways.
We hope these tips help you deal with acidity or constipation for that matter. Follow the pointers and take care of your health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
