Do you have Joint Pains? It Can Be A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Know The Signs And Symptoms

Do you have Joint Pains? It Can Be A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Know The Signs And Symptoms

Vitamin D deficiency: Optimum levels of vitamin D is extremely important for your bone health. Painful joints may be a sign of vitamin D deficiency. Here's how.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 7, 2020 04:13 IST
2-Min Read
Do you have Joint Pains? It Can Be A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Know The Signs And Symptoms

Vitamin D deficiency can affect your bone health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin D is also known as the sunshine vitamin
  2. You can experience depression due to vitamin D deficiency
  3. Painful joints can be a result of vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin is extremely important for your overall health. It supports various body functions. Vitamin D is known as the sunshine vitamin as sun is the best source of vitamin C. When your body comes in contact with sunlight, it produces vitamin D. This vitamin also plays a major role in maintaining bone health. Vitamin D should be consumed in optimum quantity for better bone health. It helps in better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. It also supports mental health. If you are not consuming vitamin D in optimum quantity, you may experience some signs and symptoms.

Vitamin D deficiency: Effect on joints


Vitamin D deficiency can affect your bones and joints. Bone pain and back pain are some of the signs of inadequate levels of vitamin D. Vitamin D affects calcium absorption and bone metabolism. For better bone density you need enough calcium. Adding more Vitamin D to your diet can help you achieve better bone density.

Vitamin D deficiency may also affect your joints. It may contribute to joint pain. Experts also suggest intake of vitamin D supplements to ease the symptoms of osteoporosis or to deal with joint pain.

Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to poor bone density
Photo Credit: iStock

Other symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

Other than bone pain, joint pain or lower back pain other symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include-

1. Constant tiredness or fatigue

2. You may fall sick very often

3. You may feel depressive

4. Slow healing of wounds

5. Hair fall

Vitamin D deficiency can also affect your skin. Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency on the skin may include skin rashes, acne and skin ageing.

Vitamin D deficiency: Acne can be a result of poor levels of vitamin D
Photo Credit: iStock

Food sources of vitamin D

Sunlight is one of the best sources of vitamin D. Many food sources can also offer you vitamin D. Some of the best food sources of vitamin D are- orange juice, oatmeal, cereal, soy milk, cow milk, salmon, mushrooms and egg yolks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

