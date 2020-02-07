Do you have Joint Pains? It Can Be A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Know The Signs And Symptoms
Vitamin D deficiency: Optimum levels of vitamin D is extremely important for your bone health. Painful joints may be a sign of vitamin D deficiency. Here's how.
Vitamin D deficiency can affect your bone health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin D is also known as the sunshine vitamin
- You can experience depression due to vitamin D deficiency
- Painful joints can be a result of vitamin D deficiency
Vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin is extremely important for your overall health. It supports various body functions. Vitamin D is known as the sunshine vitamin as sun is the best source of vitamin C. When your body comes in contact with sunlight, it produces vitamin D. This vitamin also plays a major role in maintaining bone health. Vitamin D should be consumed in optimum quantity for better bone health. It helps in better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. It also supports mental health. If you are not consuming vitamin D in optimum quantity, you may experience some signs and symptoms.
Vitamin D deficiency: Effect on joints
Vitamin D deficiency can affect your bones and joints. Bone pain and back pain are some of the signs of inadequate levels of vitamin D. Vitamin D affects calcium absorption and bone metabolism. For better bone density you need enough calcium. Adding more Vitamin D to your diet can help you achieve better bone density.
Vitamin D deficiency may also affect your joints. It may contribute to joint pain. Experts also suggest intake of vitamin D supplements to ease the symptoms of osteoporosis or to deal with joint pain.
Other symptoms of vitamin D deficiency
Other than bone pain, joint pain or lower back pain other symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include-
1. Constant tiredness or fatigue
2. You may fall sick very often
3. You may feel depressive
4. Slow healing of wounds
5. Hair fall
Vitamin D deficiency can also affect your skin. Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency on the skin may include skin rashes, acne and skin ageing.
Food sources of vitamin D
Sunlight is one of the best sources of vitamin D. Many food sources can also offer you vitamin D. Some of the best food sources of vitamin D are- orange juice, oatmeal, cereal, soy milk, cow milk, salmon, mushrooms and egg yolks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
