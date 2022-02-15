Try This Diet Plan If You Have Irritable Bowel Syndrome
If you are frequently feeling constipated, then you must include 25-30 grams of fibre in your daily food intake. Focus on insoluble fibres, which can be easily included by eating whole grains and whole pulses.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Exclude gas-producing foods and have fermentable carbs
During winter, we tend to eat a lot of fried and spicy foods. Given the low metabolism rate in this season, we frequently experience stomach issues like diarrhoea, constipation, gassiness and abdominal cramps. While we often ignore these issues, thinking of them as temporary, or use hands-on treatments to get immediate relief, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra said these could be symptoms of IBS, that is irritable bowel syndrome. She stated in an Instagram post that these issues can be addressed with a proper diet. But a proper diet depends on the symptoms a person is experiencing. Different symptoms call for different diet plans.
If you are experiencing gassiness, then exclude gas-producing food. Follow a diet that's low in fermentable carbs. You can do this by excluding broccoli, cauliflower, onion, cabbage, milk, legumes, alcohol, some fruits and some sweeteners.
If you are experiencing diarrhoea, then you should exclude the insoluble fibres and include some of the soluble fibres. You can eat apples, berries, carrots, oats and citrus fruits.
Besides, you can also maintain a food diary to help you identify your triggers by eliminating and reintroducing foods with the help of a qualified nutritionist. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says some of the common food triggers include these: chocolates, alcohol, coffee, dairy, wheat, artificial proteins, carbonated drinks, fried foods, processed foods, cruciferous veggies and mushrooms.
Most importantly, Pooja Malhotra added, keep yourself hydrated eat small meals that are easy to digest at regular intervals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
