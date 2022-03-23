Do You Feel Tired All The Time? Here Are The Main Reasons And What You Can Do About It
In an Instagram video, nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed 5 possible reasons behind constant fatigue and tips t deal with it
Most health problems can be cured by drinking enough water
It's the middle of the day, only a few hours after you've woken up, but you can't seem to get out of first gear. Or maybe it's evening, and you're having problems staying up during your prime-time television show. Is it lack of sleep, or is there anything else causing you to be so tired all the time? Most of us have experienced being fatigued, especially while suffering from an illness such as a cold, flu, or a viral infection. But what could be the cause of constant exhaustion and lack of energy? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has the answer.
In an Instagram video, she said that there may be many possible reasons behind constant fatigue.
Here are the reasons she listed out:
1) Dehydration: Most health problems can be cured by drinking enough water. Water provides the body with a variety of health benefits, ranging from skin health to weight loss. Dehydration occurs when you consume less water, which can contribute to poor energy levels.
2) Not paying attention to a healthy diet: Your diet has a huge impact on how you feel. Undereating or having processed food, or foods rich in refined carbs, refined oils with too much salt, or sugar that are lacking in nutrients may lead to nutrient deficits, which can contribute to weariness.
3) Nutrient deficiencies: You may feel tired on a daily basis due to nutrient deficiencies. Fatigue has been linked to low levels of vitamin D, vitamin B-12, iron, magnesium, and potassium. If you're feeling inexplicable exhaustion, it's crucial to have your levels checked because these deficiencies are quite common.
4) Not getting enough sleep: It is critical to get adequate sleep for good health. Many of us, unfortunately, do not get enough sleep, which can contribute to fatigue. The body carries out many crucial functions while you sleep, including the release of important growth hormones and the repair and regeneration of cells, resulting in you feeling refreshed the next day.
5) Being stressed or overworked: Your body goes into fight-or-flight mode when you're stressed. Cortisol and adrenaline levels rise, as a result, preparing your body to deal with stressful conditions. Chronic or continuing stress depletes your body's resources, leaving you fatigued.
Watch the video here:
So, if you're constantly feeling tired and run down, talk to your doctor to figure out what's causing it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.