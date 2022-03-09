Undo The Damage To Your Back Because Of Sitting Long Hours. Here's How
Sitting long hours puts a lot of strain on the back of our thigh, which gets tightened over time. Because of this strain on our thigh, we start feeling muscular problems, including pain, in our lower back and knees. A
A sedentary lifestyle can harm your back
Sitting for long hours can do damage to your back. With the new work-from-home culture, we tend to spend more time sitting than we are mobile. This takes a toll on our bodies. Sitting also puts a lot of strain on the back of our thigh, which gets tightened over time. Because of this strain on our thigh, we start feeling muscular problems, including pain, in our lower back and knees. A big disadvantage of not paying attention to these issues on time is that it gradually affects our fitness, changes the way we sit, stand or walk. Worse, it changes the way we think, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.
She adds the problems in the back and hamstring can make us dull and negative in our approach. It could also lead to radical mood swings. So, the nutritionist has shared a workout plan that will help you “undo” the damage caused by long hours of sitting. “Three stretches for back and hamstring, to reduce the damage done by sitting for long hours,” said Ms Diwekar in the caption of the Instagram post.
See the video below to learn the three stretches and practice it regularly. The good part is Ms Diwekar has used a chair for all the three streches, turning the cause of the back pain into a useful remedy.
The stretches can be done by everyone, irrespective of age, at any time of the day. “Even if you have a little bit of backache and knee ache, ding these exercises will help get relief from those aches or pains,” she said. Rujuta said her followers can ask their questions about the three stretches or any other query they would have related to the exercises in the comments section.
The nutritionist regularly shares health tips and simple workout routines to help everyone remain healthy. Recently, she had shared two mistakes that we must avoid to lose weight. The two mistakes she pointed out were: setting unsustainable goals and rejecting traditional recipes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
