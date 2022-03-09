ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Undo The Damage To Your Back Because Of Sitting Long Hours. Here's How

Undo The Damage To Your Back Because Of Sitting Long Hours. Here's How

Sitting long hours puts a lot of strain on the back of our thigh, which gets tightened over time. Because of this strain on our thigh, we start feeling muscular problems, including pain, in our lower back and knees. A
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 9, 2022 09:38 IST
4-Min Read
Undo The Damage To Your Back Because Of Sitting Long Hours. Heres How

A sedentary lifestyle can harm your back

Sitting for long hours can do damage to your back. With the new work-from-home culture, we tend to spend more time sitting than we are mobile. This takes a toll on our bodies. Sitting also puts a lot of strain on the back of our thigh, which gets tightened over time. Because of this strain on our thigh, we start feeling muscular problems, including pain, in our lower back and knees. A big disadvantage of not paying attention to these issues on time is that it gradually affects our fitness, changes the way we sit, stand or walk. Worse, it changes the way we think, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

She adds the problems in the back and hamstring can make us dull and negative in our approach. It could also lead to radical mood swings. So, the nutritionist has shared a workout plan that will help you “undo” the damage caused by long hours of sitting. “Three stretches for back and hamstring, to reduce the damage done by sitting for long hours,” said Ms Diwekar in the caption of the Instagram post.

See the video below to learn the three stretches and practice it regularly. The good part is Ms Diwekar has used a chair for all the three streches, turning the cause of the back pain into a useful remedy.


RELATED STORIES
related

Rujuta Diwekar Shares The Best exercises For The Upper Body, Neck, Shoulders And Back

Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates three exercises that can strengthen your neck, shoulders and back.

related

The 3 Rules For Eating Pulses The Right Way: By Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar highlighted the importance of pulses in an instagram post.

The stretches can be done by everyone, irrespective of age, at any time of the day. “Even if you have a little bit of backache and knee ache, ding these exercises will help get relief from those aches or pains,” she said. Rujuta said her followers can ask their questions about the three stretches or any other query they would have related to the exercises in the comments section.

The nutritionist regularly shares health tips and simple workout routines to help everyone remain healthy. Recently, she had shared two mistakes that we must avoid to lose weight. The two mistakes she pointed out were: setting unsustainable goals and rejecting traditional recipes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Winning over Epilepsy - Making Lives Easy

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases